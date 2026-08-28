Jodi Bernicky joins the NCTV17 Board

NCTV17 is pleased to welcome Jodi Bernicky to its Board of Directors.

Jodi Bernicky is a Fractional CMO and founder of Schmad Ideas Marketing, where she helps small and midsize businesses turn their stories into smart, strategic marketing.

Jodi has been part of the Naperville community since 2010 and has been an active member of the Naperville Jaycees, serving in a variety of leadership and volunteer roles, including Sponsorship Chair for Last Fling from 2021–2023. Her commitment to the community extends to Naperville Community Television, which she and her husband, James, have proudly supported for many years.

Jodi brings a unique perspective to NCTV17 through her extensive background in storytelling, marketing, and broadcast journalism. She began her marketing career at Naperville-based agency MACLYN before going on to serve as Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’ in the Midwest. Prior to her career in marketing, Jodi worked in local television as an anchor, reporter and producer in Montana and Michigan.

Today, Jodi combines her love of storytelling and strategic marketing to help businesses communicate more effectively and connect with their audiences. As a new NCTV17 board member, she is excited to bring that experience back to the community she has called home for more than 15 years.

Jodi and James are raising their two children in Naperville’s District 204 and are proud to call Naperville home.