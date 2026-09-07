Labor Day in Naperville: Celebrating Community

Labor Day weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer, but in Naperville, it’s also a weekend that shows community in action.

For four days, the Naperville Jaycees Last Fling has filled downtown with music, carnival rides, food and plenty of familiar faces. Then on Monday morning, thousands lined the streets for the annual Labor Day Parade.

There’s a lot of fun packed into the weekend. But there’s also a lot happening behind the scenes.

The Last Fling is the Naperville Jaycees’ largest fundraiser, with proceeds going back into the community to support local nonprofit organizations. It also takes hundreds of volunteers giving their time over a holiday weekend to make it happen.

That same community spirit was on display at the Labor Day Parade. NCTV17 was there to bring the parade live to viewers at home, with the broadcast hosted by NCTV17 Board Member and Naperville Jaycee Jodi Bernicky and Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kaylin Risvold.

Nearly 55 entries made their way from Naperville North High School, through downtown and on to Naperville Central. Marching bands, dance teams, martial arts demonstrations, community organizations, local businesses, tractors and, of course, Frank E. Fling were all part of this year’s parade.

Leading the way was KidsMatter, selected as this year’s grand marshal in recognition of its 25th anniversary. For a quarter century, KidsMatter has worked to help young people thrive by connecting them with opportunities, resources and caring adults throughout the community. It was a fitting milestone to celebrate on a weekend that is so rooted in people giving back.

Because community doesn’t just happen. People make it happen. They volunteer. They organize events. They serve on nonprofit boards. They coach teams. They support local organizations. They show up early, stay late, and do a lot of work most people never see. And sometimes they simply grab a lawn chair, find a spot along the parade route and take part in a tradition that has brought neighbors together for years.

At NCTV17, telling those stories is part of our role in the community. Our team is out across Naperville every week covering the news, people, nonprofits, sports, events and traditions that keep residents informed, connected and engaged in their hometown. And local news doesn’t operate on a Monday-through-Friday, 9-to-5 schedule. Our team is out at night, on weekends and, as they were again this Labor Day, on holidays.

So as another summer winds down, NCTV17 extends a thank you to the many people who give their time and talents to Naperville, including the members of our own team who head out with a camera whenever there’s a story to tell.

Happy Labor Day, Naperville!