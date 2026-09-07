Naperville’s Labor Day Parade kicks off final day of Last Fling

On Monday, September 7, the Naperville Jaycees hosted the 2026 Labor Day parade. Hosted by Jodi Bernicky with the Naperville Jaycees and Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, the parade showcased marching bands, dance teams, martial arts demonstrations, tractors, and an appearance from Frank E. Fling, mascot of the Naperville Jaycees.

Featuring nearly 55 entries, the parade kicked off at Naperville North High School and headed south on Mill Street before turning into downtown Naperville. The route continues along Jefferson Avenue, turns right on to Main Street, a final right onto Porter Avenue, before finishing at Naperville Central High School.

KidsMatter honored as Labor Day Parade grand marshal

In honor of their 25th anniversary, KidsMatter was selected as this year’s grand marshal.

“Celebrating 25 years of helping kids say ‘no’ to destructive choices and ‘yes’ to endless possibilities. We want to just congratulate them on their success!” said Risvold.

KidsMatter is dedicated to helping young people thrive by connecting them with opportunities, resources, and caring adults throughout the community.

One Last Fling of the summer

The Labor Day parade kicks off the final day of the Last Fling. Held over Labor Day weekend, the free festival is a family-friendly event with music, food, rides, and games. The Last Fling is the largest fundraiser for the Naperville Jaycees, who raise funds for local organizations.

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