Mary Browning joins the NCTV17 board

NCTV17 is pleased to welcome Mary Browning to its Board of Directors.

Mary recently retired from the Naperville Police Department after nearly 20 years as a Crime Prevention Specialist. In that role, she created and implemented a wide range of crime prevention and safety programs that strengthened community awareness and education. Working closely with local organizations, Mary helped residents of all ages better understand how to stay safe in everyday situations. A significant part of her work focused on teaching elementary school students in Naperville Community Unit School District 203 about home safety, internet safety, and emergency preparedness.

Mary has lived in Naperville for 38 years and is the proud parent of two sons. Her long-standing commitment to the community includes serving as a Little League coach, Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, homeowner’s association president, Crime Stoppers liaison, and Naperville Police Cadet advisor.

With more than 25 years of experience serving on nonprofit boards and a strong passion for NCTV17’s mission, Mary brings valuable perspective and dedication to the organization.