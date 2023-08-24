Naperville Sports Weekly launches its 17th Season

With the announcement of lifelong Naperville resident and Naperville Community Television reporter Joe Kennedy as anchor, Naperville Sports Weekly launches its 17 season of covering all the local high school varsity sports action.

For the past 16 years, Naperville Sports Weekly has broadcast the highlights of both the boys’ and girls’ varsity sports from all six Naperville-area high schools: Benet Academy, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley, and Waubonsie Valley. Since the first broadcast in the fall of 2007, Naperville Sports Weekly has covered these six schools winning 59 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) state championships across 20 different sports!

“As Naperville Sports Weekly approaches its 17th season, we are thrilled to have a former Naperville athlete like Joe Kennedy taking over hosting duties this year,” said Justin Cornwell, NCTV17 Sports Director. “Having grown up watching NSW and playing sports at Naperville Central gives Joe a unique perspective into the positive impact the show has had on the community for nearly two decades. With former area athletes like Patrick Codo, Marcel Francis, and Anthony Yench also playing major roles on our staff this season, we are in store for another fantastic year of local sports coverage!”

The high-quality, award-winning coverage Naperville Sports Weekly provides across all varsity sports is appreciated not only by the players and their fans but also by each high school’s administration. Jason Stipp, Waubonsie Valley High School Principal said,

“Each school year NCTV17 shines the light on local Naperville-area athletes so their talents are showcased, and their efforts are acknowledged. It has been NCTV17’s unwavering support of these athletes through their successes and struggles that have further brought our high school communities together through their storytelling.”

Naperville North High School Athletic Director Bob Quinn also complimented the award-winning efforts of NCTV17 by saying,

“Having been involved in high school athletics for over 35 years, I have seen media outlets, across the state, reduce or eliminate local news coverage. This has been particularly true as it relates to high school sports and activities. NCTV17 tirelessly bucks this trend! Their staff works to understand our programming and special stories. They develop relationships with our athletic and activity departments and consistently cover our sporting and activity events to keep our community informed. I cannot imagine working without NCTV17’s coverage!”

Joe Kennedy is looking forward to stepping into his new role as anchor almost as much as what the season will hold.

“I’m very excited to start this role at NCTV17 and continue to share the amazing stories of our local athletes. There’s truly no other media station like NCTV17 when it comes to covering high school sports. As someone who grew up and played sports in Naperville, I’ve been watching Naperville Sports Weekly for as long as I can remember. Every season provides action-packed drama, and I can’t wait to get NSW Season 17 underway!”

Weekly production of Naperville Sports Weekly is made possible by the generous support of presenting sponsor BMO, and segment sponsors Edward-Elmhurst Health and Trunnell Insurance Services.

The first episode of the 2023-2024 season will air on Sunday, August 27 at 6:30 pm. It can be watched on Channel 17 in Naperville (Comcast and Astound) and Channel 99 (AT&T) or online via simulcast. All episodes and individual highlights and stories can also be viewed on-demand. For the latest sports scores and news, viewers can sign up for the free High School Sports Updates and Football Fridays E-News.