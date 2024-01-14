NCTV17 welcomes four new Board members

Naperville Community Television is excited to welcome four new members to its Board of Directors: Matthew Denton, Melvin Kim, Neveen Michael, and Carolina Zavala.

Matthew Denton, CPA, MBA, is a Partner and Market Expansion Leader at Sikich LLP. In his role, Denton specializes in delivering audits and advisory services to a diverse mix of privately held national and large international clients across a broad range of industries. His experience includes auditing, technical accounting, mergers and acquisition strategy and execution, transaction advisory, financial due diligence, and organization and performance improvement. Denton and his wife, Paula, recently moved to Naperville and look forward to putting down roots in the community.

Melvin Kim has been a part of the Naperville community since 2007. He works at the J.R. Albert Foundation, a nonprofit foundation that supports organizations active in their local food systems throughout Illinois and Missouri. He has been with the Foundation since 2017. Prior to this, Kim was employed at DuPage County as the Grants & Research Coordinator. Kim has been active in the community, playing many roles over the years, including volunteer park district coach, member of School District 203’s Diversity Advisory Committee, Chair of the Naperville SECA Commission, and most importantly, dad and husband to his family.

Neveen Michael is a Realtor with Keller Williams, serving the Chicagoland area for over 25 years. Michael brings her entrepreneurial knowledge and experience working with nonprofits to help enhance NCTV17’s vision, mission, and visibility. Michael has dedicated herself to community service and has been a dynamic Home and School member, Trustee with Naperville Education Foundation, former President and past Board Advisor to Young Naperville Singers, and active church volunteer. A Naperville resident since 1997, Michael raised three children in Naperville District 203, and looks forward to many more years of serving in the community.

Carolina Zavala is the Business Development Manager & Marketing Assistant at Jaime Zavala – Country Financial, a family-run business in Naperville. She is also Executive Assistant to the President GEA Farm Technologies. Zavala is the proud wife of Jaime Zavala and the matriarch of a beautiful, blended family. As a Latina, Zavala is dedicated to advocating for diversity and inclusion within the community, and she is confident that her participation in NCTV17 can help realize this goal. Over the years, Zavala has been involved in numerous nonprofit organizations: Naperville Junior Women’s Club, Geneva Women’s Club, Make-A-Wish Illinois, Women’s Council of Realtors Fox Valley, Kiwanis Club of the Greater Fox Valley Area, ALMAS, and All Saints Catholic Academy in Naperville.

In announcing these board member appointments, NCTV17 Board President Patrick Branham stated, “I am excited to have four dynamic community leaders join the NCTV17 board of directors. Each new director offers a unique skill set and brings a passion for service to Naperville’s nonprofit TV station. We look forward to their help in guiding Naperville’s nonprofit television station forward and achieving the mission.”