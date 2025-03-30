Off Script with Angela Hager

Angela Hager grew up in Hanover Park, IL, and attended North Central College, which was her first introduction to the Naperville Community. She is currently a Senior Producer at NCTV17. Let’s go off script and get to know Angela Hager.

What drew you to NCTV17?

I met Liz Spencer, NCTV17’s Executive Director, when she was also teaching broadcast television at North Central College. She offered me an internship and, after graduation, a job.

What is the best part of working for NCTV17?

Every day is a little bit different. One day I’m working on our Naperville Decision 2025 candidate forums, and the next I’m petting a kitten at A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter for a story.

Favorite Naperville story?

When we interviewed Jason Arres, Naperville Police Chief, and Jillianne Chuffo, Emergency Communications Manager, about what happens when someone dials 9-1-1.

What is the most motivating part about being a Producer?

Being a producer at NCTV17 means you really get to be involved in a story. From pre-production meetings to editing in post-production, I get to be involved from start to finish.

What is your favorite thing to do outside of work?

Reading, cross stitching, watching movies, and Pokémon.

What advice would you give your 16-year-old self?

Don’t take AP Calculus. Just because all your friends are in it, doesn’t mean you need to be peer pressured.

If you could give your life a movie title, what would it be and why?

The Breakfast Club – not because I’m part of a misfit group of young people, but I love breakfast sandwiches. And pancakes.

Lightning Round:

Favorite cuisine? Italian.

Favorite seasoning? Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning

Currently reading? A second attempt at finishing Onyx Storm

Coffee order? Depends on where I’m at! If I’m drinking hot drip coffee, add a little cream and good to go.

Siblings? One brother

Pets? Not at the moment, so I use my friends’ pets for animal snuggles

Preferred genre of music? Pop! (Little Monster for life!)

If you had to live in a TV show for a month, which show would it be? Doctor Who

Favorite Disney character? Belle

Next bucket list item? Drink wine in Tuscany