North Central College alum Anthony Yench was no stranger to NCTV17 during college. He took a TV class taught by NCTV17’s E.D. Liz Spencer who encouraged him to speak with the station’s sports director about an internship to further his education in media. After graduating with a B.A. in Broadcast Communications, Yench joined the NCTV17 team full time and is now the editor for Naperville Sports Weekly as well as a news and sports reporter.

Yench grew up in Aurora with his mom, dad, and younger brother. He graduated from Waubonsie Valley High School.

Let’s go Off-Script with Anthony Yench – Sports Video Editor/Reporter.

What inspired you to become a journalist?

I never really knew what I wanted to do until I took a media class in high school. My teacher encouraged me to join WVTV where I filmed and edited video for the school’s weekly show: Warrior Update. I think without my teacher and his class I never would have pursued media as a career.

What is the best part of working for NCTV17?

It’s the people. Most of the reporters/videographers are around the same age so it makes you feel really comfortable and welcomed when you have a lot of people in your same age range.

What is your favorite part of working with Naperville residents to tell their story?

Meeting new people, there’s always someone new to meet and there’s always a unique story to tell.

What’s your favorite story?

For News, my favorite story was about DanceOn and telling Greg Long’s story. He did so much for the community and he’s such a nice guy that telling his story made it that much more special. For sports, my favorite story was the first sports story I produced. It was about a Benet soccer player, Tj McVey. I think it was one of my favorites because I knew TJ but also because it was my first story and it really showed me how much I like to talk about sports.

Who is your favorite TV news anchor or reporter?

Grant Wahl was always one of my favorite soccer/sports reporters. Sadly he passed away during the World Cup in Qatar.

Did you play sports growing up?

Yes! I’ve played soccer my entire life. Soccer is easily my favorite sport. I love how it’s just constant action and how competitive the games can get. I will say though, hockey is a close second.

What’s your favorite sports team?

My favorite team is Manchester United. But I have to add, I’m a big Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Fire fan.

What’s your favorite color?

It used to be green, but now I think my answer should be red. All of the sports teams I follow are red, and I find myself owning a lot of red things now because of that.

PHOTO & BLOG CREDIT: Miranda Battaglia, NCTV17 Volunteer