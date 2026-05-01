Natalie Fopma lived in Aurora until middle school, when her family moved to Dublin, Ohio. She came back to the area to study at Wheaton College, and graduated in May 2025 with a degree in communication and English writing.

Natalie first learned about the field of journalism in high school when she joined a class to write for the school magazine and decided that was what she wanted to study. At Wheaton, Natalie worked on the school’s newspaper and served as editor-in-chief her senior year. While looking for jobs after graduation, Natalie was excited by the challenge of working in broadcast journalism at NCTV17 and being back in a familiar area after growing up here.

Let’s go Off Script with Natalie Fopma, NCTV17 news reporter.

What drew you to NCTV17?

I was really excited about the local news focus, and from my first impressions of the staff, I could tell that they were passionate about their work. At a time when small stations and papers can struggle to compete against big companies, I was drawn in by how much NCTV17 thrives as a small news station.

What is the best part of working for NCTV17?

The people I work with and who live in Naperville! From the first day I started, it was obvious that NCTV17 is so well-loved and respected in this city, and I love it when Naperville residents recognize NCTV17 when I’m in the field and tell me how much they appreciate the station.

Favorite Naperville news story?

It was so fun to interview Sean Sacramento about his song “Downtown Naperville” and put that video together.

What is the most motivating part of your job?

My favorite part about working in journalism is seeing all the different parts of a story come together. It’s motivating for me to make something new from the unique stories and perspectives I learn from the people I interview. Once I get started, I can’t wait to see the finished product.

What is your favorite thing to do outside of work? Hobbies?

I ran competitively in college, so now I’m training for marathons. I just ran my first marathon in Chicago this past year! I also love to read, mostly nonfiction recently, and especially about running.

What advice would you give your 16-year-old self?

Have confidence in who you are and what you can do. You miss out on meeting great people and experiencing new opportunities when you’re too scared to put yourself out there.

What inspired you to become a journalist?

I’ve always enjoyed writing, but I liked how journalism wasn’t as creative. I have also always liked photography and video editing, and social media, so being a multimedia journalist has been a great way to combine all of my interests.

Favorite TV news anchor or reporter?

I really enjoy the work of David Brooks, especially his book How to Know a Person.

Favorite show to watch on television, and why?

Gilmore Girls. I first watched it with my mom, then rewatched it with my husband, so it’s nostalgic for me.

Lightning round: