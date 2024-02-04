Patrick Codo is a Naperville Central alumni who attended Southern Illinois University where he earned a BA in Radio, Television, and Digital Communication. He interned with NCTV17 during college and then joined the NCTV17 staff as a sports reporter in 2019 upon graduation. Patrick Codo’s dad is a dentist, and his mom is a physician. He has three brothers and the youngest just started Law School at Creighton University.

Let’s go Off-Script with Patrick Codo – News & Sports Reporter.

What drew you to NCTV17?

It’s my hometown TV station. I’d been watching sports highlights since 2011, so I knew it would be a good opportunity. I interned in the summer of 2017, and before I graduated college, I figured why not go back to NCTV17 and continue to build more experience in the industry.

What is the best part of working for NCTV17?

Building a bond with the community while putting out good work. While out in the field filming games or doing a story, the kids love the coverage, and the appreciation I get from them, their coaches, and their parents makes me love my job even more.

Favorite Naperville news or sports story?

For news it has to be Lucy Westlake, who climbed to the top of Mount Everest in 2022. She is still the youngest American female to climb Everest. I was very excited to share her story and talk about her other achievements because she has been climbing mountains since she was seven.

For sports, an honorable mention has to be former Naperville Central baseball player Jalen Chan, who took the mound for the first time in his high school career as a senior after going through Tommy John surgery that kept him off the field for two seasons. My favorite sports story was about a hockey player from Neuqua Valley who played with one eye. He was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma, an eye cancer that eventually led to losing his vision in his right eye as a baby. He still played the game like nothing happened, and getting the chance to tell his story and spread the word was such a positive thing.

What is the most motivating part about your job?

I always come across something new every day when it comes to highlights, sports, and news stories, so getting the chance to learn something new every day always motivates me.

What is your favorite thing to do outside of work? Hobbies?

I do a podcast show outside of work called Codo’s Mojo, where I talk about all sports from the Chicagoland area and beyond. You can catch me at many sporting events, Bears, White Sox, Cubs games, and of course, NASCAR races, I have visited seven racetracks so far. I always enjoy a vacation with my family. I have a lot of family in Colorado, so we go there. We just recently went on a cruise around Hawaii.

What advice would you give your 16-year-old self?

If you know what you want to do for a career, do not wait until you get to college, get involved immediately, regardless of age. Find opportunities in your field that will help you in the long haul as soon as possible. If you know what you want to do for a career, go for it now.

Who inspired you to become a journalist?

He’s not a news anchor, but it has to be Chicago Bears radio announcer Jeff Joniak. When I watch Bears highlights on YouTube, sometimes the clips have him calling plays and he brings the energy. I’m such an energetic guy, so I thought I can bring the energy going into this industry.

Favorite TV news anchor or reporter?

Stefan Holt from NBC 5 Chicago does a great job telling his stories.

Did you play sports growing up? If so, what was your favorite sport and why?

I played football, wrestled, ran track, and played baseball. Football will always be my favorite because I started playing in second grade to my senior year of high school. I wasn’t good at it, but it was a fun sport, and being around your teammates makes it more fun because not only will they help you become a better player, but I thought it made me a better person. I got to make some new friends that I’m still in touch with along with making memories. One of my favorite memories was being a part of the Naperville Central State Championship Football Team in 2013.

Favorite sport to watch on television, and why?

Always love watching football, whether at the college or professional level. You can’t go wrong watching basketball, baseball and hockey. One sport that I secretly like but everyone is noticing is NASCAR. My best friend watched it for a long time and got me into it, and its fun to watch on TV.