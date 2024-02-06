Shape the future of community television

At NCTV17, our commitment to serving and reflecting our vibrant community is unwavering. We’re excited to announce an opportunity for you to play a crucial role in shaping the future of community television by participating in our 2024 community survey.

Why your voice matters

At the heart of NCTV17 is a commitment to amplify Naperville’s diverse voices and stories. Therefore, our programming must align seamlessly with our community’s interests and preferences. We invite you to share your thoughts, opinions, and insights on our 2024 community survey.

Introducing NCTV17’s online community survey

We’ve created a quick and easy online survey to understand your media preferences and the local topics that resonate with you. Your insights are instrumental in shaping the future of NCTV17 as we strive to better serve the community.

Taking the survey is a small yet impactful way to contribute to the growth and development of your community television station!

How to participate in NCTV17’s 2024 survey

Click on the Survey Link to share your thoughts. The survey is designed to be brief, respecting your time while ensuring we gather valuable information. Rest assured, all responses are anonymous and confidential and will only be used for internal purposes to improve our programming, outreach efforts, and community engagement initiatives.

Help us shape the future of NCTV17 together!

Please share the survey link with your friends, family, and neighbors. Ask them to take a few moments to share their thoughts with us. The more input we receive, the more robust data we have to work with.

Thank you in advance for your participation. The survey is open until noon on Wednesday, February 21, 2024!