Strengthening our community through storytelling

The holiday season is here, bringing with it opportunities to connect, reflect, and give back. At NCTV17, we believe in the power of storytelling to bring us closer together. Stories open hearts, inspire minds, and help us celebrate the unique fabric of Naperville.

From honoring veterans at the 9/11 memorial to showcasing students excelling in STEM and highlighting neighbors coming together in times of need, NCTV17 shares the stories that define our community. But we can’t do it without your support.

While Thanksgiving weekend kicks off the shopping season, it’s also a reminder of the importance of supporting local. Yesterday’s Small Business Saturday encouraged us to #ShopLocal and invest in the small businesses that make Naperville thrive. Local shopping strengthens our economy, and local giving strengthens our community.

As Stefan Holt, NBC 5 news anchor and Naperville resident, said on our recent Morning Show, “While mainstream outlets report on major events, hyperlocal journalists dive deep into the issues that matter most here in Naperville. Without NCTV17, who else will cover our school boards, local sports, and community achievements?”

This Giving Tuesday, you can make a difference. Your tax-deductible gift to NCTV17 helps ensure that Naperville’s stories continue to be told. It allows us to keep you informed with trusted local news, connect our neighbors through shared experiences, and empower our community by amplifying diverse voices.

Supporting NCTV17 means investing in the people, places, and moments that make Naperville special. This holiday season, consider giving back locally by donating to NCTV17. Your generosity fuels the storytelling that strengthens our community, one story at a time!