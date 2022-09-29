Many of us start our day by watching our favorite morning shows, like the Today Show, Good Morning America, or WGN’s Morning News. As important parts of our daily routines, the hosts almost become members of the family. In that spirit, we would like to invite you to NCTV17’s inaugural fundraising event, The Morning Show.

NBC 5 News Anchor (and new Naperville resident!) Stefan Holt will be our Master of Ceremonies for an action-packed hour of morning show entertainment. In the spirit of family, we will share stories of hope and inspiration that are uniquely Naperville and shine with hometown pride. The Morning Show will spotlight how NCTV17 informs, engages, and connects the community. The event also gives you a “behind the scenes” glimpse, as you are part of our “studio audience.”

The Morning Show is the culmination of our 35th anniversary year. I’ve been with Naperville Community Television, Channel 17 for 20 years, and over those years, NCTV17 has evolved from a volunteer-based public access channel into a professionally staffed community television station. Other media sources have folded or been acquired by larger media groups. NCTV17 continues to be an independent nonprofit television station that has grown into a vital resource for the community.

We honor our public access roots by not putting our online content behind a paywall. Every story is available to watch and share for free at NCTV17.org.

Now more than ever, local television is at a crossroads, people like you who value local news and sports have an opportunity to stand up for local media like NCTV17.

Please join me on November 17th from 7:30 – 9am at the Chicago Marriott Naperville and enjoy a fun start to your morning and learn a little bit more about Naperville and your community television station, NCTV17.

For more information and tickets, please follow this link.

– Liz Spencer, Executive Director