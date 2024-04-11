What do you do when a news reporter calls?

An interview for a print article or television interview is an exciting opportunity! As a local news source, Naperville News 17 offers some advice on how to prepare for when the reporter calls.

Be ready to respond

A reporter is always on deadline. The deadline is often hours and, at most, a day or two. A prompt response back with a time to interview or information is best.

The more you know

It’s always a good practice to ask the reporter for the angle of the story he/she is working on and if he/she can provide questions or talking points ahead of time.

After receiving the talking points, take time to prepare. Tell the reporter what you are comfortable answering or not answering. It is also helpful to provide further context to the question. If it’s a feature story and you have photos to share, have those ready.

Stay more positive and solution-focused with your answers. Frame the story with the challenges you faced and how you overcame them.

Always research the reporter’s publication or website to see the tone of the reporting and read other stories the reporter has done.

During the interview

Listen thoroughly to the question. It’s human nature to jump in to answer, but by listening to the whole question, you will better answer what is being asked, which could be different than what you were going to say.

If this is a positive story or feature, it’s fine to add a small short story that can illustrate the point. If it’s more of a news report, stay on point and do not give more information than needed.

It’s awkward

The beginning of the interview is always the most awkward time for both you and the reporter. To help, engage in some small talk with the reporter to give yourself some time to relax and build a rapport. Small talk can be about the weather or what you had for breakfast. It will break down the awkwardness quickly!

It’s OK to stop

If you are nervous about being interviewed remember that it’s okay to stop and regroup before proceeding on with the next question. A good practice is to stop after every question to give yourself a quick moment to reset.

With a little preparation, an interview with a reporter can be a positive and rewarding experience.