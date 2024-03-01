Where are you now Tim Bachleda?

Tim Bachleda started working as a part-time employee at NCTV17 on January 10th of 2010. He began at the tail end of a website overhaul and was responsible for website coordination. Tim took over responsibility for the website and a decade later was full-time with a myriad of other responsibilities. From graphic design (in house and and forward-facing in both print and digital) to video editing of multiple shows. Tim used his skills in motion graphics for the station’s programming as well as for Production Services. He handled the building and upkeep of PC’s both on the administrative side as well as editing stations and production truck and studio live streaming. Tim spent many weekend afternoons and weekday evenings at the station receiving a live feed from the sports department and making sure that stream was live on both Channel 17 and online on our respective YouTube channels.

Today, Tim is currently engaged to a wonderful woman in Cleveland, OH and works at The Cleveland Museum of Art as an ARTLENS Gallery Technician. Here’s what Tim had to say when we caught up with him recently:

What initially attracted you to work at NCTV17, and how did the experience shape your career?

Liz loves this story… I moved back to Michigan after graduating from North Central College and was on the job hunt. On a whim I checked Craigslist for jobs in Illinois. I read the description of the website coordinator position at NCTV17 and thought, “Oh…I think I could do that!” I read to the bottom and the contact email was Liz, who was my professor for video throughout college at North Central College. I immediately sent over a cover letter and resume. The rest is history.

How did your experience at NCTV17 contribute to your professional growth and development?

I kind of grew up during my time at NCTV17. Starting at 21 and fresh out of college, it was a great place to learn and grow as well as pick up many new skills that I use and continue to develop today.

Where are you working today?

I’m no longer in Broadcasting, however I’m still working with high end tech. I’m currently a gallery technician at The Cleveland Museum of Art. Our gallery that I help oversee is the only one that has world-first digital interactives that pair the art from the museum’s collection to the patrons in a fun way. I make sure everything is running correctly or fix things when one of the interactives decides to go bonkers which inevitably happens. Beyond that, I’m also a guide for patrons who have questions about where to go or which galleries to see. It’s mostly tech related but we’re also front-of-house and field any questions that come our way. “You’ve got a couple of 11 year old boys?” “Yup, you’re going to want to head to the 1916 building just across the atrium to the second floor to gallery 210. That’s the armor court with all the armor, swords, and early guns”. I usually get either a wash of relief emotion, or a “Thank you…that’s perfect!” I also mention that while they’re over there, they should check out Gallery 107… that’s where the Egyptian artifacts and sarcophagus are. Always a crowd pleaser as well.

What’s the best part of your current job?

Being able to quickly fix things, but the most rewarding is being able to meet new people every day and either help or just be around to chat about any topic. The Cleveland Museum of Art is free for anyone, so lots of people spend time there just to see the updates to exhibits and have a nice place to read a book, or talk to someone like me for a while!

What skills are you using in your current job that you learned at NCTV17?

The “tech” side of my position is all things I learned during my time at the station. Lots of troubleshooting and knowing hardware/software, to reading schematics and suggesting and implementing new ideas based on patterns of issues we run into with our tech.

What advice would you give your 16-year-old self?

Don’t do anything different. Keep going with your gut and ride the wave. Make sure you continue to put out positivity in the world and people around you. It’ll come back to you.

What’s your favorite Movie?

This is embarrassing, but I love the movie “Battleship” from 2012. It’s arguably a terrible movie with no redeeming qualities. However… I love it and I don’t care what anyone says. If I’m putting that on the screen and pumping up the woofer and surround sound…we’re all watching it and it’s going to be great!

How do you unwind and relax outside of work?

Here in Cleveland we have the Metro Parks. It’s called the “Emerald Necklace” that surrounds the city. If you look it up, you will see all the green spots around the city that are all part of the same park district. We live a rock’s throw away from a great spot and I love to throw my mountain bike on the roof rack and head down the hill and do a few miles. Maybe stop by and say hello to the guys fishing at the small dam. Always a good time and great scenery!

What type of music do you enjoy?

I listen to just about everything, from hip-hop and R&B to classical. I think it depends on the weather and my mood. Sun is out and it’s cruising weather…maybe some ska or west coast 90’s rap. It depends.

Are there any travel destinations that hold a special place in your heart?

I really enjoyed visiting San Jose, CA. Not only was it nice and pretty laid back, but also the headquarters of Adobe. I got to meet a bunch of those employees which was really fun. Other than that, I love LOVE Boston. Spike’s Junkyard Dogs till I die.

Are there any specific foods or cuisines that you love?

I honestly miss the taco truck near the station at the Menards. Fantastic tacos and fresh salsas every day.

Do you have any pets?

I’m the one that was taken in off the street… I currently live with my Fiancé and her two cats: Velvet and Meatball. They seem to really like me!