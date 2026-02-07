Why television still brings us together

On Friday night, I had friends over to watch the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games. We shared lasagna, poured Chianti, and settled in together to watch a truly global moment unfold on television. Around the table were friends born in Cyprus, England, Lebanon, and America. Different backgrounds, different stories, all connected by what was happening on the screen in front of us.

The artistry of the Opening Ceremony in Italy set the tone beautifully. It was thoughtful, creative, and deeply rooted in culture. Television brought that spectacle into our living room and gave us a reason to gather, to comment on the pageantry, and yes, to debate team uniforms. It reminded me that some of the most powerful moments in television are not watched alone. They are shared.

In remarks during the ceremony, newly appointed IOC President Kirsty Coventry spoke of interconnection, borrowing from the African philosophy of ubuntu: “I am because we are… Our strength comes from caring for each other. … We are all connected.”

It was a simple message, and a fitting one. The Olympics are designed to unite the world, not by ignoring our differences, but by celebrating what we can experience together.

As the Games get underway, much of our attention turns to the pursuit of gold. We watch athletes chase personal bests, national pride, and lifelong dreams. But the Olympic motto, Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communiter or Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together, reminds us that the journey matters just as much as the podium. Every athlete competing has already won something by pushing themselves further than they ever have before. The effort, the discipline, and the resilience are the story as much as the medals.

That idea resonates deeply with what we do at NCTV17, especially through programs like Naperville Sports Weekly. Each week, we highlight local athletes who are also chasing goals, balancing school, family, and competition. Their stories may not play out on a global stage, but the heart of sport is the same. Commitment, teamwork, perseverance, and community pride.

Television has the power to bring those stories into our homes and give us shared moments to talk about, celebrate, and remember. Whether it is the Olympics or a Friday night football game, those moments extend beyond the screen. They show up in conversations, in friendships, and remind us that we are part of something bigger than ourselves.