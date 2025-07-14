150 years of Anderson’s Bookshop | Centennial Beach reopens | IPSD 204 grading pilot

Anderson’s Bookshop celebrates 150 years of literary legacy

This year Anderson’s Bookshop celebrates 150 years selling books as an independent, family-owned business in Naperville.

Find out more about the bookstore’s history and the impact it’s had on the community.

Centennial Beach reopens following swimmer’s death

Naperville’s Centennial Beach reopened Sunday after closing for two days following the death of a swimmer on Thursday.

Authorities said the man was last seen in the deep end of the water preparing to swim to a floating dock with friends when he went missing. He was pulled unconscious from the water and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Learn more about the incident.

Downtown Naperville celebrates reopening of Washington Street Bridge

The Downtown Naperville Alliance celebrated the reopening of the Washington Street Bridge with a ribbon cutting and special ceremonial trolley ride on Friday.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the event.

IPSD 204 to pilot weighted grading practices

Teachers across Indian Prairie School District 204 use more than 250 different gradebooks to calculate and track student grades — and that indicates a problem, administrators say.

To try to bring the procedure into alignment, the district plans to test a new recommended grading practice at the middle and high school levels next year.

Learn how that new practice will work.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

July 15 – Historic Trolley Tour of Naperville by Naperville Trolley

July 15 – Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion

July 15 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

July 15 – River Sounds in downtown Naperville

July 15 – Community Blood Drive at the 95th Street Library

July 15, 23 – Crafternoon: Recycled Book Sun at 95th Street Library

July 16 – Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue by BrightSide Theatre

July 16 – Arbor Evenings at Morton Arboretum

July 17 – Green Earth Harvest Farm Stand at McDonald Farm

July 17 – Downtown Naperville Architecture Walking Tour through Naper Settlement

July 17 – Free Trolley Rides celebrating 30th Anniversary of Naperville Trolley at Central Park

July 17 – Naperville Trivia Night by Naperville Municipal Band

July 18 – Mocktails And More at The Morton Arboretum

July 18 – Moonlit Movies: Descendants at Cantigny

July 18 and 19 – Naper Nights Concerts at Naper Settlement

July 18 through July 20 – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at MacAninch Arts Center

July 19 and 20 – Frida Kahlo Fest at Fox Valley Mall

July 19 – Naperville Farmers Market near the 5th Avenue Train Station

July 19 – Conservation@Home DuPage Garden Showcase

July 19 – The Great Decoding Escape Room at Naper Settlement

July 19 – 2025 National Women’s Martial Arts Federation Conference, Super Saturday Event at North Central College

July 19 – Rendezvous: Splendor of Versailles! at Cantigny

July 19 – Boats, Birds, and Barns: The Riverview Morning Meander! at Riverview Farmstead Preserve

July 19 – Observatory Public Night at Naperville Astronomy Education Center

July 20 – Voyage en France at Cantigny

July 20 – Concerts in Your Park The Jolly Ringwalds at Westglen Commons

July 21 – Planet Earth’s Future: Student Voices on Climate Change at Naperville Municipal Center