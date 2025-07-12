Downtown Naperville celebrates reopening of Washington Street Bridge

The Washington Street Bridge has finally reopened to all lanes of traffic after more than two years of construction.

“We’re so excited this day has come. So many people have worked so long and hard for this day to get the Washington Street Bridge open,” said Katie Wood, Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

The Downtown Naperville Alliance celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting, and the mayor and city council members got “on board” with a ceremonial ride across the bridge on the Naperville Trolley.

Members of Chicago’s Wackiest Marching Band were also on hand for some festive fun, and the first 150 people at the event were rewarded with a coupon for free ice cream.

A celebration two years in the making

The celebration was long-awaited, as construction began in April of 2023, after inspections of the more than 40-year-old bridge showed increased deterioration.

Initially expected to be completed in 2024, weather and supply chain issues caused delays in the completion of the project.

Mayor Scott Wehrli acknowledged the challenges caused by those delays.

“It disrupted routines and it created real challenges for our downtown businesses, residents, and our visitors,” said Wehrli. “And when you are completely replacing a failing bridge over a river while keeping the road open to traffic, there are bound to be complications.”

Wehrli thanked the downtown businesses for their resilience and the Naperville community for its continued support.

“When we’re in the middle of a long, difficult crossing, it’s the people beside us who help us reach the other side,” said Wehrli.

Improvements around the Washington Street Bridge

Along with the bridge replacement comes wider sidewalks, improved lighting, and plans for a park on the east side of the bridge – all welcome improvements to enhance the downtown Naperville landscape.

“So let’s keep showing up for our city,” said Wehrli. “Let’s keep shopping local, walking the Riverwalk, enjoying our parks and our patios and our restaurants. And let’s spread the word that getting here just got a whole lot easier.”