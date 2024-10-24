1979 murder solved | Arboretum’s Vivid Creatures exhibit | Halloween Happening

DNA evidence links serial killer to 1979 North Aurora murder

Suspected serial killer Bruce Lindahl was identified as the culprit in a murder case that was unsolved for over four decades, according to North Aurora authorities who held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Police say DNA evidence tied Lindahl, who died in 1981, to the 1979 murder of 19-year-old North Aurora resident Kathy Halle. She was among the killer’s several believed victims, who include an 18-year-old Naperville man.

DuPage County Board members’ stake in the FY 2025 budget

One particular earmark within DuPage County’s proposed fiscal year 2025 operating budget is expected to have a direct impact on Naperville and other communities across the area if adopted as-is.

Last month, County Board Chair Deborah Conroy, unveiled her proposed budget of $635.8 million, backed in part by an anticipated property tax levy of $71 million. Within it is a $1.8 million line item referred to as “County Board member initiatives.”

The County Board discussed the first-ever program at Tuesday’s meeting. Conroy indicated it is intended to give each commissioner a pot of money to use at his or her discretion toward one or more nonprofit organizations, local units of government, or specific programs. The initiative’s framework is still being developed, but Conroy said the intent is to have commissioners identify a use in the first few months of the upcoming calendar year.

Naperville man accused of killing family dog, threatening stepdaughters

A Naperville man has been accused of killing his family’s dog and threatening to kill his two stepdaughters, after reportedly having a dispute with his wife.

Nathan Gonzalez, 36, has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the health or life of a child.

New large-scale exhibit at Morton Arboretum to feature ‘Vivid Creatures’

Five new creatures that are larger than life will be taking up residence at The Morton Arboretum next May.

Sculptures of a white-tailed deer, dragonfly, sandhill crane, fox squirrel, and brittle button snail will be embedded throughout the arboretum, as part of its next large-scale exhibit.

District 203 board approves IT spending plan

On Monday, the Naperville School District 203 board of education approved an outline of information technology expenses for the next fiscal year, and beyond.

As a part of assembling the 2025-26 school year budget, District 203 administrators are proposing $2.239 million in IT expenses. The figure is a decrease from the $4.975 million allocated this school year as the district transitions to a 4-year refresh for student devices.

Howlin’ at the Moon this weekend at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement is hosting its annual adults-only Howlin’ at the Moon Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26.

The 21-and-older event features live music, performances, and Halloween-themed activities. Guests can fill up at the Food Truck Graveyard or the BOOze Bar, or take part in a costume contest with the chance to win $500.

New to the event this year will be an immersive Dia De Muertos section with life-size alebrijes, cultural performances, a sugar skull decorating activity, and an art-print creation station using a tortilla press.

Another addition this year is Screams from the Unknown Outdoor Haunt, an 800-square-foot haunted experience. A complete rundown of all the events, along with ticket information, can be found on the Naper Settlement website.

Naperville Park District hosting Halloween Happening this Sunday

The Naperville Park District is hosting its annual Halloween Happening this Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court.

The free event, geared for kids 10 and under, will offer up plenty of fun, including hayrides and inflatables. There will also be Halloween games and activities, with the chance for kids to earn prizes and collect candy. Those 5 and under will have a special section called Tot Town for some extra fun.