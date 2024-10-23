Naperville man accused of killing family dog, threatening stepdaughters

A Naperville man has been accused of killing his family’s dog, and threatening to kill his two stepdaughters.

Nathan Gonzalez, 36, has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the health or life of a child, according to a joint news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Naperville Chief of Police.

This morning a DuPage County judge denied Gonzalez pre-trial release.

Police get call from girl saying stepfather has killed the family dog

Naperville police say they got a 911 call on Sept. 29, just before 6 a.m. from a 14-year-old girl, saying that her stepfather had killed the family dog and was now threatening to kill her and her 11-year-old sister. The stepfather was later identified as Nathan Gonzalez.

Police arrived at the home and found the two girls there, but Gonzalez and the dog, a black and white Shih Tzu named Rocco, were gone.

Gonzalez and wife had dispute, authorities say

Upon further investigation, authorities say that Gonzalez and his wife had been out together that night, but got in a dispute. The two took separate rides home, with Gonzalez getting there first. He allegedly then called his wife and told her he was going to kill the dog.

When his wife got home, she found Gonzalez there, but not the dog. The two argued, and Gonzalez allegedly told his wife he’d killed the dog and dumped it in a construction site. Gonzalez then took off.

Hours later, the police were notified that Gonzalez had come back home, but by the time they got there, he had fled on foot. They found him close by, hiding behind a dumpster.

Dog’s body found at construction site

Rocco’s body was discovered at a construction site the next day by Naperville Animal Control officers. Authorities say he had died from blunt force trauma to the head.

‘Simply unconscionable,’ says DuPage County State’s Attorney

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said this type of conduct would “not be tolerated.”

“It is alleged that following a disagreement with his wife, Nathan Gonzalez violently killed Rocco, the family dog, and threatened the life of his two stepdaughters,” Berlin said. “These allegations, that Mr. Gonzalez killed the family dog following a dispute with his wife, are simply unconscionable.”

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres expressed gratitude for the work of his officers and the state’s attorney’s office.

“This is a disturbing case, and our thoughts are with the children impacted by this horrible act,” said Chief Arres.

Another incident leads to additional charges

Gonzalez also faces separate charges of misdemeanor domestic battery, for a separate incident on Oct. 2 in which he’s accused of hitting his wife with a baseball bat.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.

