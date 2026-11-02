2026 Illinois Report Card | Pumpkin smash events | Two Bostons Pet Parade

Naperville-area schools earn top marks on 2026 Illinois Report Card

The 2026 Illinois Report Card is out, and both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 received high praise from the Illinois State Board of Education.

Find out more about how both districts scored on this year’s assessment of schools.

Smashing solutions for leftover pumpkins near Naperville

Local park districts and forest preserves are finding ways to give gourds a green goodbye as part of a regional composting effort in Will and DuPage counties.

Learn more about how to properly dispose of old jack-o’-lanterns.

Paw-some costumes on display at Naperville Halloween pet parade

Downtown Naperville was all bark and no bite as man’s best friend took to the streets for the annual Two Bostons Trick-Or-Treat Pet Parade on Oct. 29.

See some of the purr-fectly spooky costumes.

Honorable mention from NPR for Metea student’s podcast

Metea Valley High School freshman Derin “Hazel” Dogru earned an honorable mention in the NPR Student Podcast challenge, becoming one of 41 students nationwide to be recognized among more than 1,500 entrants.

While in eighth grade at Hill Middle School, Dogru interviewed teachers and students for her eight-minute podcast called “Just Why? — Homework”, which she recorded as an assignment for Megan Tillotson’s instructional technology class.

The Indian Prairie School District 204 school board congratulated Dogru for her achievement, as well as her audio editing and “thoughtful exploration” of the homework topic.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Looking for things to do in the Naperville area? Check out our roundup of local events and activities happening around town.

See what’s coming up over the next two weeks.