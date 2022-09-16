3 Naperville 203 Schools Blue Ribbon | Hispanic Heritage Festival | Constitution Week

3 Naperville 203 Schools Blue Ribbon

Three Naperville School District 203 schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. Elmwood Elementary, Highlands Elementary and Steeple Run Elementary all received the honor, recognized as exemplary high-performing schools. The distinction is given by the U.S. Department of Education and is based on a school’s overall academic performance or work in closing achievement gaps among students. District 203 had the most Blue Ribbon Schools of any district in Illinois.

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Tomorrow the Naperville Sister Cities Commission will hold its second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival. The event will feature a South of the Border marketplace, and food and live music celebrating Hispanic culture. The festival came about to as a way to highlight the local Hispanic community as well as pay tribute to two of Naperville’s sister cities: Cancun and Patzcuaro, both in Mexico. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Central Park. Earlier in the day, there will also be some components of Hispanic culture represented within the Riverwalk Fine Art Fair as artist Giovanni Arellano will create a chalk art Alebrije. Then on Sunday, art fair attendees will have a chance to paint a Mexican themed canvas. The Riverwalk Fine Art Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday along Main Street and Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville.

Parking Lot Work

On Monday, September 19, maintenance work will begin on the top level of the Central Parking Facility at 75 E. Chicago Ave. The work is to prevent water leakage into the lower decks, which contributes to deterioration. The top deck will be completely closed during the length of the work, which should conclude by end of day on Friday, September 23.

Nikki Haley At Anderson’s Event

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is coming to Naperville on October 3 to speak about her new book, “If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women.” The book highlights ten inspiring women throughout history. The in-person event sponsored by Anderson’s Bookshop will take place at North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall at 7 p.m. Tickets will include a copy of the book with a signed bookplate, and can be purchased through the Anderson’s Bookshop website.

Constitution Week

This morning Mayor Steve Chirico along with the Fort Payne Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) kicked off the start of Constitution Week. The mayor read a proclamation at City Hall, then the group headed to Naper Elementary School for a bell ringing. Constitution Week is an annual event that celebrates the creation of the document that upholds and protects the freedoms of all Americans. Constitution Week technically runs from September 17 through 23. There will also be a Constitution display set up at each of Naperville’s three libraries to commemorate the event.