5th Avenue report | Oak Cottage proposals | Naperville teens’ historic robotics run

Final report on 5th Avenue area study

A nonprofit organization tapped by the City of Naperville to study the city-owned properties near the Naperville Metra Station on 5th Avenue has been released.

The 24-page document outlines a list of recommended next steps and encapsulates some of the takeaways gleaned from interviews with stakeholders this summer.

DuPage Forest Preserve weighs two proposals for historic Oak Cottage

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County received two statements of interest for the Oak Cottage site, officials revealed at a meeting Tuesday.

One proposal is from a private citizen and entails relocating and restoring the home and using it as a private residence with periodic tours, while the other is from a local nonprofit and calls for keeping the dwelling in its current spot and transforming it as a cultural center.

City of Naperville continuing to work on outdoor sirens today

The city of Naperville will continue maintenance work on its outdoor warning sirens today. Officials note that sirens may sound during this process, and that residents should not be alarmed.

E-bike, e-scooter ordinance adopted

After several reviews, the Naperville City Council recently adopted a municipal ordinance that regulates e-bike and e-scooter use within the municipal limits. A discussion of what should be included in the ordinance began last month.

The document, adopted at a council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 2, includes a number of stipulations. For instance, the ordinance expressly prohibits high-powered and modified electric motorized devices from being operated on public streets, bicycle lanes, parks, multi-use and all sidewalks within Naperville.

City officials have been seeking an ordinance to better enforce e-bike and e-scooter use, which have been increasingly popular mobility sources within the community.

Naperville teens make history at international robotics competition

Three Naperville teens recently secured fourth place in the World Robotics Olympiad Americas Open Robosports Championship, becoming the first U.S. team to ever make it to the semifinals in the competition.

Mporokoso siblings take center court for Waubonsie Valley basketball

This winter, all three Mporokoso siblings, Danyella, Kris, and Kaidan, are suiting up in green and gold, turning Waubonsie Valley basketball into a true family affair.

