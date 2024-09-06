7 DuPage road projects | Remembering Jack Mouse | Crosstown Classic tonight

7 DuPage County road projects planned or underway as part of Rebuild Illinois

Seven major road projects are planned or underway in DuPage County, marking a $74 million investment from the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

These include bridge work, road resurfacing, intersection modernization, and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramp installation.

Learn about where and when the work will take place.

Jack Mouse, renowned jazz musician and educator, dies at 78

A renowned jazz drummer and educator with Naperville ties has died at the age of 78.

Jack Mouse’s career as a jazz musician spanned 60 years. He was lauded for his abilities as a drummer, composer, bandleader, instrument designer, entrepreneur, and author. He served as a featured soloist with the United States Air Force Academy Falconaires for three years, and worked on numerous albums, including some with his wife, vocalist Janice Borla.

He moved to Naperville in 1986 and spent 24 years as Assistant Professor of Music and Coordinator of Jazz Studies at North Central College. He traveled worldwide presenting musical clinics and workshops.

Mouse had recently relocated to his hometown of Emporia, Kansas, where a memorial will be held on Sunday, September 22.

Climate change to be required Illinois teaching, thanks to two Naperville students

Thanks to the work of two Naperville teens, climate change will be required teaching for all high school students statewide by next fall.

While Neuqua Valley High School graduate Grace Brady and Naperville Central High School senior Iris Shadis-Greengas each did her own separate class project on climate change, both had a hand in bringing about legislation on the subject as it relates to education.

Find out more about their projects and the new legislation they helped create.

Park district hosts two more free outdoor movies this month

The Naperville Park District has two more free outdoor movies planned for this month.

Tonight, Sept. 6, they’ll host a showing of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at 7:30 p.m. at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave. Then on Friday, Sept. 20, they’ll be showing “Monsters, Inc.” at 7 p.m. at the 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Dr.

Both events are part of the park district’s “A Night at the Movies” series which kicked off in July, offering free family-friendly entertainment. Patrons are welcome to bring chairs and blankets for their viewing comfort.

Congregation Beth Shalom holding open house this Sunday

Congregation Beth Shalom of Naperville, 772 W. 5th Ave., is holding its annual open house on Sunday, Sept. 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The event will feature an afternoon of Olympic-style games with prizes for all ages There will also be food and refreshments.

Tours of the synagogue will be conducted during the event, with a chance to meet the rabbi and board members. RSVPs are requested at membership@napershalom.org, though walk-ins will be welcomed.

Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic tonight at North Central College

The Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic returns tonight to North Central College.

Tune in to NCTV17 online or on air to catch the annual gridiron clash between Naperville North and Naperville Central football live at 7 p.m. You can find the replay of the broadcast on Monday 9/9 at 7 pm immediately following a brand new episode of Naperville Sports Weekly.

Weekend weather outlook

On Friday, expect partly sunny skies and a chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Today’s high will be 72.

The rest of the weekend brings sunshine, though a slight drop in temps on Saturday, with a high of 64. Sunday will be slightly warmer, with a high of 73.

Keep up with your daily weather forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.