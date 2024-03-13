$750K loss from cryptocurrency scams | Underpants record in jeopardy | Weed Ladies spring preview sale

Naperville police warn of cryptocurrency scams after nearly $750K in recent losses

The Naperville Police Department is warning the public to be on the lookout for cryptocurrency scams, after seeing four reported cases since February 29, resulting in nearly $750,000 in losses. Different scam tactics were used in each case: romance, hacking, arrest, and sextortion, police said.

Learn more about how to protect yourself from cryptocurrency scams.

Naperville’s world record for most people wearing underpants on their heads in jeopardy

A 12-year world record held by Naperville could be the city’s for brief-er than expected. On Thursday, St. Louis’ City Museum will attempt to break Naperville’s Guinness World Record for “Most People Wearing Underwear on Their Heads.”

Learn more about the history of the unique world record, which was set back in 2012 to welcome the “Captain Underpants” author to Naperville.

DuPage County receives $50K donation for solar panels

A Glen Ellyn couple donated $50,000 to DuPage County for new solar panels on the county’s administration building. Ann Boisclair and Jeff Jens presented a check for the project at Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting.

The 164-kilowatt solar panel system on the roof of the 421 Administration Building will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 100 metric tons, which is enough to power nearly 30 homes each year, according to a press release from DuPage County.

Boisclair and Jens have supported 18 county solar panel projects.

Investiture ceremony held for Dr. Joseph J. Foy, 13th president of Benedictine University

At a recent investiture ceremony, Benedictine University President Dr. Joseph J. Foy was installed as the school’s 13th president. Students and faculty were on hand for the event, titled “Legacy & Leadership, Where Past Meets Promise.”

Watch Foy’s first address as Benedictine’s president, and learn more about his background in academic leadership.

Weed Ladies Spring Preview Sale on March 21 and 22

The Weed Ladies of the Naperville Heritage Society are hosting their spring preview sale on Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic Daniels House at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.

The group will offer creative seasonal floral arrangements ahead of the full spring sale, which is slated for May 9 through May 11 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission to the preview sale is free.

More information on the preview sale can be found on Naper Settlement’s website.