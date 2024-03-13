Naperville’s world record for most people wearing underpants on their heads in jeopardy

A 12-year world record held by Naperville could be the city’s for brief-er than expected.

Underpants record on the line

Back in 2012, locals gathered outside Anderson’s Bookshop to welcome “Captain Underpants” author Dav Pilkey to Naperville – but it wasn’t for your average book signing.

In honor of the illustrated children’s novel series, a crowd of 270 people broke the Guinness World Record for “Most People Wearing Underwear on Their Heads.”

That record will be put to the test on Thursday, March 14. The City Museum in St. Louis announced in a press release they want to break the record with 314 people to celebrate 314 Day, a local holiday in the area.

City Museum attempts another world record

The Missouri museum will host the record-breaking attempt at 2 p.m. local time.

Each participant is required to wear underpants on their head for at least a minute.

The City Museum already has a few Guinness World Records under its name. They include world’s longest seesaw, world’s largest tennis racket, and world’s largest pencil.

