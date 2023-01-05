$8 million stormwater management grant

The DuPage County Stormwater Management Planning Committee approved funding for projects that will improve water quality and flood control throughout the county. The Stormwater Committee allotted more than $8 million for these projects using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We’re excited to see these projects completed over the next few years, and we’re pleased to be able to contribute to them using ARPA grant funds,” said DuPage County Stormwater Management Committee Chairman Jim Zay. “This funding will benefit communities for years to come.”

Electrifying DuPage County

The Conservation Foundation is hosting their virtual 2023 Environmental Summit: Electrifying DuPage County on Jan. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The summit will share information on ways people can benefit from electronic vehicles (EVs) and solar power, and how technology can help reduce the impact of climate change.

Electrifying DuPage County’s presentation topics include:

Illinois: One million EVs by 2030

Solar and Permitting

EV Myths

ComEd’s EV Toolkit

ComEd’s Solar Calculator

The summit is free and open to all, and to register for a Zoom link, visit The Conservation Foundation website.

Willowbrook Wildlife Center receives $2 million

Glen Ellyn’s Willowbrook Wildlife Center has been given $2 million in federal funding to construct a new, net-zero 27,000 square-foot wildlife visitor center and rehabilitation clinic. Read more about this story here.

Last Fling band submissions

The Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling is coming this September, and they’re looking for bands to rock the stage throughout the Labor Day weekend. Musical artist submissions are open through Jan. 31, as bands need to provide 90 to 120 minutes of material to be considered.

To create a submission, visit the Last Fling website.