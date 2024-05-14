A Pint for Kim breaks record | Tips about ticks | Summer Wine Walk tickets

A Pint for Kim breaks state record, organizers say

The fifth annual A Pint for Kim blood drive broke its own record as the largest single day, single location blood drive in the state of Illinois, organizers said.

More than 700 people signed up to donate blood at the event on Saturday, May 11, and over 600 were eligible to donate, topping last year’s numbers.

The drive is held in honor of mom Kimberley Benedyk Sandford who died in March of 2020 from a rare cancer. Having gone through dozens of blood and plasma treatments, she preferred that family and friends hold a blood drive in her honor, instead of a wake.

The event was held at Naperville North High School, which Kimberley’s two sons attend. It also included live bands, food trucks, games, and a car show with over $30 million in cars.

Tips about ticks from DuPage County health officials

The DuPage County Health Department is reminding residents to watch out for ticks, as they start to become more active. They’re commonly found in grassy, wooded, brush-filled areas, and on animals.

Read more tips about ticks, including what to do if you find one on a person or a pet.

Downtown Naperville Wine Walk tickets on sale at noon

Tickets go on sale today at noon for the Downtown Naperville Summer Wine Walk, held on Sunday, June 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy trying 12 selections of wine and food, while walking through downtown Naperville. Check-in is at Sullivan’s Steakhouse, where a map of the wine locations and a complimentary wine-tasting glass will be available.

Ticket sales will help support the Naperville Women’s Club. More information is available on the Downtown Naperville Alliance website.

Naperville dog joins show therapy team

Naperville dog, Rosebud Rae, a rough-coat sable collie was recently named a new ambassador for The National Dog Show Therapy Team. Rosebud has won numerous awards throughout the years, including the 2024 Collie Club of America Therapy Dog of the Year!

Find out more about Rosebud Rae, and her new role.

Naperville Central girls track & field wins second straight Sectional

Naperville Central girls track & field won its second straight IHSA Girls Track & Field Sectional last week, edging out Downers Grove North by 2.25 points. Redhawks who won events include Brooke Sawatzky, Lola Satre-Morales, and Liv Phillips.

Neuqua Valley saw victories from Olivia Dalson, Gabi Karvelis, Zawadi Brown, and its 4×200 relay team, with the Wildcats placing in third place in the team standings. Benet Academy’s Payton Mathelier won the 400-meter race. Metea Valley’s Annastasia Murphey won the high jump at the Lake Park Sectional and all Naperville-area schools will be represented at the IHSA State meet this weekend.