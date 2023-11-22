Additional leaf collection | 2024 city budget approved | Lehnen named Gagliardi Trophy semifinalist

Additional leaf collection cycle to start on Nov. 27

Naperville’s Public Works department will start an extra curbside leaf collection on Monday, Nov. 27. City officials say the extra collection is warranted due to this year’s late falling leaves and current snow-free forecast.

Crews urge residents to bring all leaves to their front curb by 6 a.m. on Nov. 27. Public works will not use the online progress map during this collection cycle.

Leaf collection could end early if snowfall begins in Naperville. The city will provide another leaf collection for residents near North Central College on Saturday, Dec. 2.

For more information on the leaf collection program, visit the city’s website.

Naperville City Council approves Bauer Road townhome development

The Naperville City Council approved the construction of 10 townhomes at the northeast corner of Mill Street and Bauer Road. Read about the new development and discussion from last night’s meeting.

City council approves 2024 budget

Also at last night’s meeting, the Naperville City Council approved the 2024 annual budget, totaling $613,742,548. Next year’s budget is a 1.7% increase from 2023, which is less than the current 3.7% rate of inflation.

The budget requires no new revenue sources or tax hikes.

City council met on three separate occasions this fall to discuss this year’s budget, which has the function of keeping Naperville safe, supporting effective government, and providing Naperville’s necessities and quality of life.

The new budget will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Indian Prairie School District 204 master facility plan includes move for Birkett freshmen, security upgrades

A move for Neuqua Valley freshmen, security upgrades, and improved special needs spaces are among the items on the to-do list within the Indian Prairie School District 204 master facility plan. Learn more about the plan and discussion from Monday’s meeting.

Warriors Hockey Club dominates Naperville Hockey, winning 6th consecutive Carillon Cup

Last night, the Warriors Hockey Club defeated the Naperville Hockey Club 9-2, winning their sixth Carillon Cup. Check out the highlights from the high-scoring match.

North Central College’s Luke Lehnen named Gagliardi Trophy semifinalist

North Central College’s senior quarterback Luke Lehnen was named a semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, the annual award presented to the top player in Division III football. Read more about Lehnen’s stellar season for the Cardinals.

North Central College will host the second round of NCAA Division III Football Championship on Saturday, November 25, at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium at 12 noon against Trinity University (Texas).

Happy Thanksgiving from NCTV17! There will be no news updates on Thursday or Friday, and they will return on Monday.