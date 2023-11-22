Warriors Hockey Club dominates Naperville Hockey, winning 6th consecutive Carillon Cup

Welcome to the 6th annual Carillon Cup. The Warriors Hockey Club have won all five editions of the tournament as the Naperville Hockey Club looks to pick up their first trophy as a team. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors come out firing, scoring three unanswered in the first

Starting the game five minutes in as Matt Shield picks up a loose puck out in front taking a quick shot on net finding the back of the net. The Warriors go up 1-0 early on.

Just a minute later Joe Pijanowski passes off to Elijah Houlihan whose shot is saved by Jack Houck but the rebound falls right to Pijanowski who doubles the Warriors lead.

The Warriors aren’t slowing down. Three minutes later James Naffziger saucers a pass to Matt Shield who just barely squeaks in his second goal of the period. Warriors now up three.

Naperville looking for some offense as the puck slides back to Wyatt Francouer at the point who unleashes a shot that rings off of the crossbar and out of play. Naperville trails 3-0 going into the second.

Both teams trade goals in the second period, Warriors still lead after two

Three minutes into the second period Jason Borozan skates into the right-hand circle taking a shot that deflects into the net. Naperville still trailing by two.

However just 30 seconds later, Jacob Morgan takes a shot that is saved but quick to the rebound is Andrew Morgan who restores the three-goal advantage for the Warriors.

Not even two minutes after that, Thomas King skates in over the blue line taking a wrist shot that finds twine. Naperville now trails 4-2.

Nine minutes to play in the period and two minutes after the last goal. Joe Pijanowski gets the puck in front of the crease as he snipes in his second of the game. The Warriors go up 5-2 heading into the third period.

Matt Shield scores his third and fourth goal of the game giving the Warriors the 9-2 win

Not even a minute into the third period Josh Pijanowski puts a defender on skates with a toe drag taking a shot as the rebound falls to Ethan Newburg for the easy tap in. Warriors now up 6-2.

30 seconds later James Naffziger is in on the breakaway tucking away the shot. The Warriors are starting to run away with this one now up five.

They aren’t slowing down either as they come right back down the ice with Evan Zeigler who plays a beautiful saucer pass to Matt Shield for the one-time finish for the hattrick.

Finishing off the game for the Warriors is Zeigler who unselfishly passes backdoor to a wide-open Shield who scores his fourth goal of the game.

The Warriors Hockey Club dominates the Naperville Hockey Club winning their sixth Carillon Cup by a score of 9-2.

