Air quality | Cycle Across Illinois | Water polo broadcasters

Air quality alert for Naperville due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Canadian wildfire smoke has once again impacted the air quality in Naperville and the surrounding areas.

As of 8 a.m., airnow.gov showed Naperville with a 137 reading, falling in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert that includes DuPage County and northern Will County, lasting until midnight tonight.

Third annual Walk On! in memory of Chuck Papanos set for July 28

The third annual Naperville Lymphoma Walk On! will take place on Friday, July 28 in the Riverwalk Park, located at 500 W Jackson Ave. The event honors Chuck Papanos, a 20-year Park District employee whose impact on the Riverwalk and its beauty is still felt today.

The Walk On! begins at 6 p.m. with a program and auction that includes items such as Chicago Bears tickets. The walk kicks off at 6:30 p.m., covering 1.5 miles west of the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. Raffle drawings will be held at 7:30 p.m.

To register a team for the Walk On! or to donate, visit the event’s website.

2023 Naperville Park District youth softball championships

Last week, the Naperville Park District Youth Girls Softball League wrapped up its 2023 season, crowning champions throughout four leagues. Check out the highlights from the postseason play.

19th annual Cycle Across Illinois visits Naperville

After riding 84 miles, the 19th annual Cycle Across Illinois bike ride ended its third day in Naperville on Saturday evening. Learn more about the cycling event to support families that have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

Grace and Sophie Raquel to lead USA Water Polo commentary

Sisters Grace and Sophie Raquel, who each won State championships with Naperville North girls water polo, will be putting their broadcasting talents on display this week as lead commentators for the 2023 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics tournament as part of the Game On Live Sports broadcasting.

Sophie earned four Junior Olympic medals during high school, including gold in the 18u girls division last year, with her older sister Grace commentating on the broadcast.

Sophie is commentating on the boys tournament from July 15-18, and both girls on the call for the girls tournament from July 20-23.