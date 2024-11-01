Alleged shooter from Naperville released | 25th gun arrest at Topgolf | Daylight saving time

18-year-old from Naperville accused of shooting a man, released while waiting for trial

A Naperville man accused of shooting another man in the chest has been released after the court denied the State’s motion to detain him as he awaits trial. He will be subject to GPS monitoring as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Jermaine Badie, 18, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with discharge of a machine gun and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

25th gun-related arrest at the Naperville Topgolf parking lot

A man from Gary, Indiana, was arrested last weekend at the Naperville Topgolf for allegedly having a firearm in his car.

Police told the Naperville Sun that an officer was on foot patrol in the lot on Sunday night, Oct. 27, when they observed a handgun with an extended magazine in plain view inside a parked vehicle. A group of four later returned to the car and were detained while police investigated.

Jayson Daniel Patrick Kimble, 23, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and illegal transportation of cannabis by a passenger.

Authorities noted to the Naperville Sun that this was the 25th gun-related arrest at the Naperville Topgolf since Aug. 2023.

Fall back this Sunday with the end of daylight saving time

This Sunday, Nov. 3, marks the end of daylight saving time. At 2 a.m., clocks will fall back to 1 a.m., returning to standard time.

In all states, except Arizona and Hawaii, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

While most smart devices will automatically adjust the time, be sure to check appliances like microwaves, ovens, analog and digital clocks, and vehicles, which may need to be manually changed.

Which judicial races are on Naperville ballots on Nov. 5?

Races to see who sits on the bench in circuit courts and appellate courts for DuPage and Will counties will be on the ballot come Nov. 5.

Girls flag football at local high schools

Girls flag football made its way to area high schools. On Oct. 18, Naperville North hosted its inaugural game against Metea Valley and DeKalb, while Naperville Central played against DeKalb the next day.

This October marked the end of the sport’s first season as an official IHSA sport, with over 150 teams competing. Although the Naperville and Aurora high schools didn’t participate this year, the DuPage Valley Conference schools hope to join in the future.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend is looking to have a mixture of weather conditions, starting with sunny clear skies on Friday, with a high of 53 degrees. Clouds are predicted to start coming in on Saturday but skies will remain sunny with a high of 60 degrees.

Sunday will see periods of rain throughout the day with a high of 63 degrees.

