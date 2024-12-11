Arctic blast ahead | COD football national champs | Model train hobbyists

Arctic blast expected for Naperville area late tonight, tomorrow

The Naperville area is about to get an arctic blast. Coming first will be intermittent snow showers and blustery winds this afternoon, forecasters say, which could affect the afternoon and evening commute.

Then tonight, temperatures are expected to plummet, with wind chills of -10 to -20 overnight, and gusts of up to 40 mph. Those bitter cold temps will last throughout Thursday, which will see a high of just 15.

But the extreme chill will be short-lived, as temperatures will move back up into the low thirties on Friday.

College of DuPage football wins fourth straight NJCAA National Championship

College of DuPage football won the Division III NJCAA National Championship with a 31-14 victory over Louisburg College in the Red Grange Bowl on December 7th.

The victory was the fourth consecutive National Championship for the Chaparrals, who finished the season 11-1.

Remembering John Heitmanek, co-owner of Beidelman Furniture

The co-owner of the oldest business in DuPage County, Beidelman Furniture, has died at the age of 78 after a brief illness.

John Heitmanek lived in Naperville for more than 50 years. He was a salesman at Beidelman for many years, running the business with his wife, Lana.

Though an athlete in his youth, acting was his passion, and he received an MFA in Theatre Arts from the Art Institute Chicago’s Goodman School of Drama. He’d later tour the country in the 70s with the Free Street Theater, which brought public performances to underserved communities. He loved music and was a talented harmonica player, and delighted in roller skating “well into his sixties,” his family shared in his obituary.

Family and friends will be gathering at Beidelman Furniture, 239 S. Washington St., at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 in remembrance of John.

Naperville Municipal Band’s “Home for the Holidays” show this Friday

The Naperville Municipal Band will perform “Home for the Holidays,” its final show of the 2024 performance season, on Friday, Dec. 13 at the Wentz Concert Hall on the North Central College Campus.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and will feature holiday favorites, along with the ever-popular Christmas sing-along. Naperville Municipal Band Conductor and Music Director Emily Binder will lead the group, along with Associate Conductor William Jastrow.

The concert is free of charge and open to the public.

Naperville neighbors show off model trains, right on track for the holidays

Right on track for the holidays, Naperville neighbors in the Charlestown Woods Model Train Club are showing off their model train hobby.

One of the group’s founding members, longtime Naperville resident Jim Lennert, recently hosted a running of the model trains event in his garage for the club and other neighbors.

Get a look at the different engines they showed off at the event in action.