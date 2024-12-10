College of DuPage football wins fourth straight NJCAA National Championship

For a fourth consecutive season the College of DuPage is the NJCAA Football National Champions. On December 7th the Chaparrals defeated Louisburg College 31-14 in the Red Grange Bowl to bring home another Division III national crown.

College of DuPage continues its run of Junior College success

Playing at COD’s Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium and Bob MacDougall Field, the Chaps continued their run of dominance in the NJCAA D3 playoffs. College of DuPage averaged over 50 points per game entering the championship against Louisburg. The Chaparrals struck first with a touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Bland to receiver Clayton Bone. The Chaps built a 24-7 halftime lead, eventually holding on for the 31-14 victory as Bland ran for two more touchdowns on the ground.

The Chaparrals join an exclusive club

College of DuPage joins North Dakota State (NCAA FCS), which won five straight from 2011-15, Augustana (NCAA Division III) 1983-1986, and Carroll (Mont.) College (2002-05) as the only football programs to win four straight national titles.

Head coach Matthew Rahn earned his third NJCAA Coach of the Year honor after leading the Chaps to an 11-1 record on the season. The lone loss for the College of DuPage this football season came by a 35-30 score to Iowa Central, a NJCAA Division I school.

Local players on the roster

Naperville area alumni can be found throughout the 2024 College of DuPage roster. Wide receiver Ethan Quaye and linebacker Ty Kuschell are Waubonsie Valley graduates. Punter Aaron Rice and linebacker Cole Dutkovich come from Neuqua Valley. Kicker Jacob Mason and offensive lineman John Stout are Naperville Central alumni and wide receiver Pat Pitello and linebacker Mikey Burk are Benet Academy grads.