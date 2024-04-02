Arrests at Topgolf lot | Eaglet in Will County | Solar eclipse

More gun-related arrests in Naperville Topgolf parking lot

Two gun-related arrests were made in the Naperville Topgolf parking lot last week. In both cases, the men were convicted felons who allegedly had loaded guns in their vehicles.

There have been more than a dozen gun-related arrests in the Naperville Topgolf parking lot since September of 2023.

Find out more about the latest incidents.

Eaglet confirmed by the Forest Preserve District of Will County

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has confirmed its first eaglet in 2024.

There are four active bald eagle nests on forest preserve property, and all of them are expecting eaglets. Bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs, and the incubation period takes about 35 days.

Learn more about the eaglets and the local nests.

What to know about the 2024 solar eclipse in Naperville

After nearly seven years, a solar eclipse will again be visible in Naperville on Monday, April 8.

Locally, viewers will be able to see about 94% of the sun’s surface covered as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.

Find out what time you can see the maximum part of the eclipse, and how to safely view it.

New high school courses considered for D203, while others could be dropped

Several modifications could be made to future course catalogs at Naperville North and Central high schools, based on a preliminary proposal presented at Monday’s Naperville School District 203 Board of Education meeting. A binding vote could be cast at the upcoming April 15 meeting.

A new Project Lead the Way-sanctioned course, introduction to engineering, is one of three potential course additions. The others are upper-level American Sign Language courses. The trio of courses could be added in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

Additionally, District 203 administrators are seeking approval to remove a dozen specialized courses, starting with the 2025-26 school year. The list includes advanced web page design, senior wellness and voices: studies in diversity, equity and inclusion. Several reasons were cited for the recommended removals — most notably, low enrollment.

Permeable pavers coming to Ron Ory Community Garden Plots

The Naperville Park District has been given a $60,000 grant to put permeable pavers at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots.

The funding comes from the DuPage County Stormwater Management Planning Committee’s Water Quality Improvement Program (WQIP) grant. Naperville is one of four cities to receive funding, alongside Carol Stream, Glendale Heights, and Willowbrook.

The permeable pavers at the garden plots will replace a gravel parking lot. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the WQIP grant, which has helped fund 112 water quality projects.