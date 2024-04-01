Two more gun-related arrests made in Naperville Topgolf parking lot

Two more gun-related arrests have been made in the Naperville Topgolf parking lot at 3211 Odyssey Court, according to a joint news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville Police Department.

Blue Island resident Dijon Lane, 34, and Maywood resident Tavell Jackson, 44, were both arrested by Naperville police last week, in separate incidents.

Loaded guns found in both incidents in Topgolf parking lot

Lane was taken into custody on Friday, March 29. Authorities say that on that day, while officers were doing a patrol in the Topgolf parking lot, they could smell cannabis coming from a car. Upon further inspection, they said they saw Lane enter the vehicle where the smell was coming from, at which point they approached him and asked him to exit the car.

Once he did, officers say they allegedly saw a gun in an opening near the gas pedal. It was later determined to be a loaded Taurus .40 caliber PT740, containing eight rounds in the magazine.

The next day, March 30, officers were again patrolling the lot, when just after 10 p.m., they saw a handgun in the netting pocket behind the front passenger seat of a vehicle. Officers later determined that the gun was a loaded Taurus 9mm Millennium G2 containing twelve rounds in the magazine.

While observing the vehicle, they said they saw Jackson get into the rear passenger seat. Police pinned in the car with their vehicles, and then arrested Jackson. He allegedly had 12.4 grams of crack cocaine in his jacket at the time of his arrest.

Proactive efforts to keep illegally possessed guns off streets

“Public safety remains the top priority of my office,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release. “As convicted felons, both of these men have forfeited their right to legally possess a firearm. What I find particularly troubling are the allegations that both men brought a loaded firearm to a family-friendly recreation facility. This type of behavior is inexcusable and will be fully prosecuted.”

“Our proactive policing efforts continue to result in illegally possessed guns being taken off our streets. This is a critical part of our obligation to safeguard our community, and we’ll continue to engage in our proactive efforts throughout the city,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres.

Pre-trial release denied

Lane was charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver.

Jackson has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were denied pre-trial release in DuPage County court on Monday morning.

Lane will next appear in court on April 22, with Jackson’s next appearance set for April 29.

Trend of gun-related arrests in Topgolf lot

The two incidents are among more than a dozen gun-related arrests which have taken place in the Naperville Topgolf parking lot since September of 2023. Police noted to the Chicago Tribune that of March 5, there had been 11 since last fall.

Naperville police told NCTV17 in February that they have been “proactively” patrolling outside the venue, and have been working with the business on safety and security.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney, (l to r) – Dijon Lane, Tavell Jackson

