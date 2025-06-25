ArtForum seeks mural proposals | Council debates electricity workshops | Saints scholarship winners

Public art opportunity from new nonprofit ArtForum

The Naperville nonprofit ArtForum: The Naperville Partnership for Public Arts is seeking art proposals for a vertical mural to be displayed on the north side of the Liam Brex building at 220 S. Main St.

ArtForum encourages all artists and artist teams to apply for the mural, which will cover a space 13 feet wide by 23 feet tall. The organization welcomes a variety of styles, though concepts should “spark connection, reflect diversity, and engage viewers in meaningful ways.”

The deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 1. More information can be found on the ArtForum website.

Naperville City Council debates timing and scope of electricity workshops

The Naperville City Council recently shared wide-ranging views on the content and timing of anticipated upcoming workshops on electricity procurement.

The city’s current contract with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA) runs through 2035, and the entity is asking for a 20-year contract extension.

Learn more about the discussions concerning the IMEA and electricity procurement options.

Naperville School District 203 board adopts budget

Naperville School District 203 has in place a finalized budget for the 2025-26 school year. After a series of months-long reviews and deliberations, the board of education on Monday, June 16, adopted the spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Tuesday, July 1.

Administrators first presented the budget proposal in May. In the subsequent month-and-a-half, the board had been hashing over line items within the budget. Naperville 203’s plan in motion includes total budgeted revenue of $355.57 million and budgeted expenditures of $379.51 million.

Districtwide staffing is nearly identical in year-over-year comparisons, with 1,597.87 full-time equivalent positions in the 2025-26 school year budget, compared to 1,597.37 FTEs in the 2024-25 school year budget.

Peter Kroehler’s advertising power on display at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement’s new exhibit, “Selling Kroehler,” is a blast to the past, showcasing the history of the Kroehler Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest producer of upholstered furniture during the 20th century.

The exhibit shows how Peter Kroehler used innovative designs and advertising strategies to transform the once small company into a booming business.

Take a look at some of the exhibit.

Naperville Saints announce local athletes as alumni scholarship recipients

After awarding the inaugural Naperville Saints alumni scholarship to Benet Academy alum Danny O’Malley last year, the Naperville Saints recently announced a pair of local athletes as their second alumni scholarship recipients.

This year, the scholarship winners are a pair of 2025 graduates: Naperville North offensive lineman Daniel Jurjovec and Waubonsie Valley defensive end Tyus Payne.

Learn more about the scholarship program and the athletes.