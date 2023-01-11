Assault weapons ban | Historic appointment on DuPage Board | Indoor sidewalk sales

Pritzker signs ban on assault weapons

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a statewide ban on the sale and distribution of assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines on Tuesday night.

Pritzker signed the bill hours after the House had a final 68-41 vote and a day after the Illinois Senate approved it 34-20. With his signature, the law took effect immediately. Current owners of assault weapons may keep them, but must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1.

Illinois is the ninth state in the country to institute an assault weapons ban.

Historic appointment on DuPage County Board

History was made on Tuesday as the DuPage County Board appointed Mike Childress to hold the position of vice chairman. Childress became the first Black man elected to the board in 2022, and now will be the first Black man to serve the role of vice chairman.

The appointment was approved unanimously by the board.

Childress will work with DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy, who also made history as the first woman elected to serve as Chairman.

Class size policy under review in District 203

A 27-year-old policy outlining class size parameters is under review in Naperville School District 203.

The school board and administrators had a lengthy discussion at the board’s Monday meeting about the existing policy, which sets benchmarks and thresholds at elementary, junior high, and high school grade levels.

In some instances, existing language likely will be taken out of the existing policy, which has been deemed antiquated. Board members, in particular, took aim at a statement within the policy noting elementary class sizes never should exceed 35 students. District 203 never has reached such a threshold.

Further discussion of the policy is anticipated at the board’s next meeting as well.

The Great Indoor Sidewalk Sales

This weekend Downtown Naperville will be holding The Great Indoor Sidewalk Sales.

Shoppers are encouraged to head downtown to take advantage of the many deals, with shops cutting their prices to clear inventory to make way for the new spring arrivals.

A list of participating merchants can be found on the Downtown Naperville website.