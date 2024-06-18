Aurelio’s in Naperville closing | Municipal Band ends bake sales | Naperville swimmers at Olympic trials

Aurelio’s in Naperville closing its doors on June 30

Aurelio’s Pizza in Naperville will close on Sunday, June 30 after 12 years in the Springbrook Square location. Owners Celeste and Steve Wagner announced the decision to close on Monday, citing difficulties from post-pandemic inflation.

They praised Naperville’s supportive community, inviting everyone to visit and bid farewell.

Naperville Municipal Band to end bake sales at summer concerts

The Naperville Municipal Band announced it will no longer host bake sales at its concerts. Over the years at Thursday night summer concerts, Naperville nonprofits have raised funds through the band’s bake sales at the gazebo in Central Park.

The band wrote in a Facebook post that health procedures and regulations have made hosting bake sales “a highly restricted process.”

District 203’s 2024-25 school year budget

After multiple reviews over the past month-and-a-half, the Naperville School District 203 board of education on Monday approved a budget for the upcoming 2024-25 school year. The board held a public hearing, prior to adoption, as required by law.

The plan in motion for the year ahead includes anticipated revenue of $344.25 million and earmarked expenses of $356.28 million. Reserves in the fund balance will be applied to cover the difference if all projections take place.

State law requires school districts to have an adopted budget in place by Sept. 30. District 203 traditionally has adopted its budget in June, prior to the start of the new fiscal year, which officially begins July 1. Because of the early adoption, further adjustments could be made in the months ahead as more financial data comes into sharper focus.

Naperville native Trisha Prabhu part of nationwide cohort for young innovators

Naperville native Trisha Prabhu, founder of ReThink Citizens, was chosen to take part in the inaugural Young Futures Academy Innovators Cohort. Prahbu’s nonprofit focuses on tackling online harassment and cyberbullying.

In addition to the cohort, Prabhu secured a $100,000 grant for her nonprofit

Naperville swimmers compete at Olympic trials

Several of the top swimmers from the Naperville area are competing at the 2024 Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis this week. A little more than 1,000 swimmers will be competing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for just over 50 available spots on Team USA.

Swimmers from five Naperville area schools are competing at the trials.

