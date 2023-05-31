Aurora man sentenced to 100 years | Fun & Food Trucks | Benet soccer to state

Aurora man sentenced to 100 years in prison

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for breaking into a Naperville-area woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, and forcing her to travel to a nearby bank to withdraw funds. Learn more about the incident.

Fun & Food Trucks event this Friday

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host ‘Fun & Food Trucks’ on Friday, June 2 at Whalon Lake in Naperville.

The event will feature live music, lawn games, giveaways, and a bounce house for the kids. Adults can enjoy drinks such as beer and sangria from Tapville Social. And food trucks including Grumpy Gaucho, Tacos Maui, and Lil’ Deb’s will also be on site.

The event is open to the public from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available on the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website.

Structure fire in Naperville

On Tuesday, a closet fire inside a three-story multi-family residential building in Naperville caused about $25,000 dollars in damages but no injuries.

Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received notification for an activated fire alarm at 4:28 p.m., according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department (NFD). Right after that, a resident called PSAP to confirm there was a fire inside her unit. The NFD arrived at the 1100 block of West Ogden Avenue at 4:31 p.m. and found a fire inside a closet of a second-story unit.

With the help of the building’s sprinkler system, companies at the scene were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes of arrival. The fire unit was deemed uninhabitable, but the rest of the complex was able to be reoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Naperville Police Foundation holding Ice Cream Social

The Naperville Police Foundation (NPF) is giving residents a sweet chance to connect with first responders. The group is hosting its second-ever ice cream social on Thursday at the Wagner Pavilion inside the 95th Street Community Park.

Attendees can enjoy games and learn about the Naperville Police Department’s efforts to promote safety in the community. The NPD will be able to answer people’s questions, and all can enjoy treats, courtesy of Andy’s Frozen Custard.

The event is open from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. More information can be found on the NPF website.

Benet girls soccer advances to state

Benet Academy girls soccer made it back to state for a second consecutive season.

The Redwings defeated Peoria Notre Dame 1-0 on Tuesday in overtime behind a game-winning goal from freshman Annie Fitzgerald to win the Washington Supersectional.

Benet will face Crystal Lake Central in the 2A semifinals on Friday at North Central College. The Redwings fell in the state championship game in 2022 and won the 2A championship in 2019.