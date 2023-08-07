Back to School Fair | Glee Club summer concert | Chase Adams U.S. team

DuPage County Back to School Fair

The annual DuPage County Back to School fair will be held on Wednesday, August 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton.

The event is for DuPage County residents only and is held to help low-income families with school supplies and access information regarding important school services.

The event will once again be a contact-free drive-thru and all participants must sign up in advance. To sign up and find more information, visit the Catholic Charities of Joliet website.

Naperville Men’s Glee Club Summer Concert

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club will host its summer concert, “Under the Stars,” on Thursday, August 17, at the Naperville Community Concert Center, located in Central Park.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and the Glee Club will be joined by “Radius,” a Chicago-based acapella quintet, who also won first place at the 2023 Chicago Harmony Sweepstakes.

Those in attendance can take part in a 50/50 raffle and the concert is free of admission charge.

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club has been in existence for over 30 years and the group performs multiple times throughout the year.

Naperville Central exterior wall needs to be repaired

An exterior wall at Naperville Central High School will be torn down and rebuilt after school maintenance staff found damages during a routine check.

According to the Central Times, students and parents were alerted about the fixes needed to the wall on the east side of the school through Talk 203. The wall will be fully demolished by the first day of school. The repairs will span from Central’s Little Theatre to Door 7 and will require the classrooms adjacent to the wall to be closed.

Classes that are affected by the repairs will be moved throughout the building. Naperville Central had close to 3,000 students last school year, but this year’s enrollment currently sits at 2,484.

Treasures Summer Picnic

Treasures in Downtown Naperville is hosting a summer picnic tomorrow night, August 8, at its store located at 121 South Washington St.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees can enjoy many types of board games, yard games, contests, and more. Live music will be played from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Ben Tatar & the Tater Tots. There will also be food available for purchase.

More information can be found on the Downtown Naperville website.

Naperville Central’s Chase Adams makes the U.S. U-15 National Team

Naperville Central High School soccer star Chase Adams was selected to the U.S. Under-15 Men’s Youth National Team for the 2023 Concacaf Boys’ U-15 Championships.

Last fall, Adams, the 2022-23 Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year scored 22 goals and 19 assists while helping the Redhawks to their first state championship in school history.

Adams was quick to impress for the U-15 National team, as he scored a goal in the first game of the group stage to help the U.S. defeat Qatar 3-2. The team’s second match kicks off tonight in the Dominican Republic against Cuba at 5 p.m. and can be streamed on Concacaf platforms.