Boys Soccer 3A State Final Naperville Central vs. Romeoville 11.05.22

Welcome to the 3A boys soccer state final. Naperville Central looks to pick up the programs first ever state title. On the other side of the field is Romeoville. This is the first ever state final that any Spartan athletics team has ever been in. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A Strong First Half From Naperville Central

We start the game 20 minutes in with Chase Adams taking a corner. His cross finds the of Nathan Kwon but its punched away by Lucas Ortiz and picking up the rebound is Eli Jarrell whos shot goes wide.

Central still on the attack. Chase Adams dribbles down the sideline and he passes off to Joey LoDuca in the middle but his left footed attempt is saved by Ortiz.

Naperville Central controlling the ball well in the first half. Patrick Bohan puts in a cross that finds Nathan Kwon but his header is easily saved by Ortiz. That sends us into halftime scoreless.

Both Teams Looking For The Go Ahead Goal

Romeoville starts the second half on the front foot. Luis Orizaba cuts inside and fires on net but his curling effort goes just a bit high.

Eight minutes into the second half. Chase Adams finds Sean OReilly who splits the defenders to find Josh Weigel who then rounds the goalie for the easy finish putting Naperville Central up 1-0.

Just under seven minutes to play. Chase Adams has a freekick on the 20 yard line that is saved by Lucas Ortiz. Central still up by one.

Spartans desperately looking for an opportunity. Ryan Budz has a freekick from about midfield that is lifted into the box and bringing the ball down is Luis Orizaba whose shot is deflected out of bounds.

Romeoville looking for one final chance. Adrian Lechuga passes off to Ryan Budz on top of the box who shoots from distance but his shot is saved and covered by Dylan Scott.

And with that, Naperville Central takes down Romeoville by a score of 1-0 and the RedHawks boys soccer team picks up their first ever state championship.

