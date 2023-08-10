Band director’s last concert | Veterans Resource Fair | Glow in the Park

Last Naperville Municipal Band concert with Ron Keller as director

Tonight will be the final night Ron Keller takes the stage as director of the Naperville Municipal Band. His farewell concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Central Park, and will be streamed live on NCTV17 both online and on our channel. Hear from Ron as he reflects upon his more than 70-year history with the band.

DuPage County hosting Veterans Resource Fair

On August 29, the DuPage County Recorder and Veterans Assistance Commission are hosting a Veterans Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 50 different organizations will take part in the free event, which will be held in the auditorium of the Jack T. Knuepfer Administration Building, located at 421 N. County Farm Rd. in Wheaton.

Representatives from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be on hand to help with veteran designation on state IDs and driver’s licenses. Those attending can also sign up for the recorder’s Honor Rewards program.

Naperville Park District’s 2023 Master Plan draft available for review

The Naperville Park District’s 2023 Master Plan draft is now online for public review.

The document explains the methodology for creating the plan, contains an inventory analysis, and looks at the various plans for each section of the district, including amenities being considered.

Residents are invited to take a look and submit any comments or questions to Planner Aileen McEldowney at amceldowney@napervilleparks.org. Feedback may be sent through August 18. It will then be reviewed and considered as the final draft of the plan is prepared. That final version will be presented to the Park Board at an upcoming meeting for approval.

New community engagement opportunity in District 203

This fall, Naperville School District 203 administrators will undertake a planning and visioning exercise that will include community input. The board of education on Monday approved participation in a project, Portrait of a Graduate, with the organization Battelle for Kids.

According to administrators, Portrait of a Graduate is an opportunity to get the pulse within the community on student hopes, aspirations, and dreams for today’s upcoming graduates. The planning exercise is designed to gauge what the community believes is necessary for student success, post-graduation.

With board approval in place for participation, administrators in the coming months will seek out community members for the input process over several meetings. Based on the timeline, a recommended District 203-specific portrait of a graduate will be designed in January.

Glow in the Park this Saturday at Cantigny Park

This Saturday, August 12, Cantigny will host its first-ever Glow in the Park.

The 21-and-older event will be a neon-themed night of fun, taking folks back to the 1990s. There will be glow-in-the-dark cocktails and decorations, along with games, music, dancing, and food, all set beneath the glow of black lights.

The event will run from 7 p.m. to midnight. More details, along with ticket information, can be found on the Cantigny Park website.