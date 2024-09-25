Bank ATM robbed | Federal aid for July storms | North Central among Midwest’s top 20

Naperville bank ATM robbed on Tuesday, maintenance tech assaulted

FBI agents are in search of three suspects involved in stealing money from a bank ATM in Naperville while a technician was performing maintenance on it on Tuesday.

The incident took place just after 11 a.m. at the Bank of America at 1301 Ogden Ave.

Learn more about what happened and see surveillance images from the scene.

Photo courtesy: FBI Chicago

Federal aid available for Will County residents impacted by severe July storms

Will County residents and business owners who sustained property damage from the storms that rolled through the area between July 13 and July 16 can now apply for federal assistance.

President Joe Biden signed a federal major disaster declaration for that weather event that spawned seven tornadoes in Will County, opening up the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance program for impacted areas.

Find out more about how to get the assistance.

DuPage County’s FY 2025 budget proposed

Food insecurity funding, mental health and substance use investments, and additional public safety allocations are among some of the initiatives DuPage County Board chairwoman Deborah Conroy highlighted in her proposed fiscal year 2025 budget at a meeting Tuesday.

Conroy’s balanced budget proposal clocks in at $635.8 million and includes an anticipated property tax levy of $71 million. The document maintains funding for existing core services, Conroy indicated in her presentation, and taps into new construction without raising the property tax rate.

The DuPage County Board will hash over Conroy’s budget proposal in the coming months before acting on it in late November. Keep an eye on NCTV17’s website for a full story on the budget later this week.

Naperville’s North Central College ranked among Midwest’s top 20 best universities

Naperville’s North Central College has landed on U.S. News & World Report’s list of America’s Best Colleges for the 30th consecutive year.

This year, North Central moved up five spots from last year in its regional ranking, landing as No. 19 in the Best Regional Universities Midwest category.

Find out the other categories North Central landed a spot on, and which Midwest school got the top spot in the regional rankings.

Former Neuqua Valley swimmer lands spot on US National Swim Team

After competing at the 2024 Olympic Time Trials this summer, former Neuqua Valley star swimmer Rachel Stege was recently named to the 2024-25 U.S. National Swim Team, which is awarded to the top six male and female swimmers in each event.

Learn more about Stege’s rise to swimming success.

Naperville Weed Ladies Fall Sale runs Sept. 26 through Sept. 29

The Naperville Weed Ladies will host their annual Fall Sale from Thursday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at the historic Daniels House at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.

Floral arrangements and wreaths featuring dried and silk flowers will be on sale. All are created by the Weed Ladies, who have been a fixture in Naperville for more than 50 years, raising funds for the Naperville Heritage Society.

Admission to the sale is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 through 28, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 29.