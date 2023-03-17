Benedictine student charged with child pornography possession | New STEM school, townhomes | Chocolate Walk

Benedictine student charged with possession, dissemination of child pornography

A Benedictine University student has been charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography, according to a news release from DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Lisle Chief of Police Kevin Licko.

On Wednesday, DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Joshua Dieden issued an arrest warrant for Joseph Wilke, 20, who turned himself in later that day.

The arrest was made after investigators from the Lisle Police Department received information of an IP address possibly engaging in child pornography. Further investigation led them to believe that in October of 2022, Wilke was in possession of and disseminated videos depicting child pornography.

Wilke faces eight felony charges: four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of dissemination of child pornography. He was released from custody after posting $10,000 bond and is awaiting trial.

New STEM school, townhomes proposed

On Wednesday, Naperville’s Planning and Zoning Commission cast a favorable recommendation for a new mixed-use project that would bring together two disparate concepts on a 12.35-acre vacant parcel just outside the city limits.

A developer has pitched plans of building a new educational facility, Orion STEM School, and a townhouse development known as The Prosperita, at the southwest corner of Diehl Road and Mill Street in currently unincorporated land in DuPage County.

More than half of the site, 6.98 acres, would encompass the 76-townhome Prosperita project, under the proposed plan. The north section of the property along Diehl Road would contain the K-8 grade STEM school.

City officials have been supportive of the proposal, pointing to various stalled efforts of developing the site in the past 15 years. City council will review the commissioners’ favorable recommendation and take final action.

New downtown Riverwalk Place development inches forward

A new residential development, Riverwalk Place, eyed for prime land in Naperville’s downtown has moved one step closer to coming to fruition after also receiving a favorable recommendation from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Developer Lee Mandel and Associates has proposed a 4-story, multi-family residential building at 415 Jackson Street. The plans include razing the existing commercial building on the parcel, at the northwest corner of Jackson Avenue and Mill Street, and replacing it with the new project, which is slated to include six condominium units.

Mandel representatives have pitched Riverwalk Place as an aesthetically pleasing project that could feature an array of modern architectural features, including smooth metal and wood siding accent materials.

The proposal now advances to city council for consideration.

Journalism discussion with Dave Hoekstra

Award-winning Chicago-based author and journalist Dave Hoekstra will speak about the importance of journalism in a panel discussion at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 at the Nichols Library.

Hoekstra will be joined by longtime reporters Donna DeFalco and Steve Lord. The trio wrote for the Naperville Central High School newspaper before starting their reporting careers. Also participating in the panel will be their advisor at the school paper, Dr. Marilyn Hollman.

Copies of Hoekstra’s book, “Beacons in the Darkness: Hope and Transformation Among America’s Community Newspapers,” will be available for purchase at the free event. Those interested can attend either in-person or virtually. More information is available on the Naperville Public Library website.

Chocolate Walk tickets go on sale March 22

Tickets for the eighth annual Downtown Naperville Chocolate Walk will go on sale Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m.

The event takes place over Mother’s Day weekend, on Saturday, May 13. From noon to 4 p.m., participants will travel around downtown Naperville shops, collecting chocolate treats at each stop. Each participant will receive a bag for gathering their goodies and a lanyard map to tour downtown.

The event is sponsored by the Naperville Education Foundation (NEF) and the Downtown Naperville Alliance. Proceeds will benefit the NEF, which raises money for Naperville School District 203 programs.

To purchase a ticket, or to learn more about the event, visit the Downtown Naperville Alliance website.