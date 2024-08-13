Bob Odenkirk making Broadway debut | Naperville students refurbish, donate computers | Springbrook celebrates 50 years

Naperville native Bob Odenkirk set to make Broadway debut

Naperville native Bob Odenkirk is set to make his Broadway debut next spring in the revival of “Glengarry Glen Ross.” The actor, best known for his role as Saul Goodman in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” will take on the role of Shelly Levene in David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

The play premiered in London in 1983 and focuses on the ruthless world of real estate sales, highlighting the desperation and moral compromises of salesmen vying for survival in a high-stakes environment. The 2025 revival will be directed by Patrick Marber, a Tony Award winner for Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt.”

It will be the fourth “Glengarry” outing on Broadway, and the first since 2012. Odenkirk will be joined on stage by “Succession” star Kieran Culkin, and Bill Burr, a famous comedian. The production is set to open in spring 2025 at a yet-to-be-announced theater.

North Central College associate professor chosen as alumni ambassador by State Department

A North Central College associate professor of English has been selected by the U.S. Department of State as an alumni ambassador for English Language Programs.

Dr. Quanisha Charles is one of only 10 English Language Programs alumni selected for this 2024-25 cohort. In the role, she’ll attend conferences and events around the country, representing the programs by sharing her own experiences.

English Language Programs is funded by the U.S. Department of State and places U.S. citizen educators in the field of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL). These educators work with education professionals, teachers, and students to improve teaching methodologies of the English language at universities and other academic institutions.

Charles has taught both domestically and abroad, in countries including South Korea, China, and Vietnam, as well as virtually in Lebanon. She has more than 15 years of experience teaching the English language and composition courses.

Naperville student-led group refurbishes and donates computers to local organizations

A Naperville-area student-led group is using their tech skills for good. The Power Up Project, founded in 2018 by Naperville North High School students, collects and refurbishes unused computers and donates them to nonprofits and organizations.

Aiming to donate 100 computers every year, the group is on track to exceed its goal in 2024. The initiative has grown to include students from Naperville Central, and Neuqua Valley High Schools, with 15 teens now involved.

Find out more about the Power Up Project, and how the students are making a difference.

DuPage County Health Department encourages staying up to date with back-to-school vaccinations

With August being National Immunization Awareness Month, the DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is taking this opportunity to encourage parents to ensure their children are up to date on routine vaccinations as the school year approaches.

Illinois immunization requirements for children and adolescents entering childcare or school correspond with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Health officials say immunizations are among the most effective, safe, and cost-efficient public health tools which can protect against disease and premature death. They can prevent illnesses such as measles, whooping cough, chickenpox, mumps, influenza, and COVID-19.

The DCHD encourages parents to schedule vaccinations with their child’s primary care provider. For those uninsured, with insurance that doesn’t cover immunizations, or are Medicaid-eligible, the Vaccines for Children program offers vaccines at no cost.

Naperville’s Springbrook Golf Course celebrates 50 years of friendships and fairways

Over the past 50 years, Naperville residents have created lifelong memories at Springbrook Golf Course. It’s not only been a haven for golfers but also a vital part of the local community.

Through the first half of 2024, Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses reached record numbers. Close to 40,000 rounds of golf were played up until July 1.

Find out more about Springbrook’s history, and the vibrant community that makes up the course.