Bob Quinn retiring | Naperville Heritage Society Grant | Donate Life Month

Naperville North Athletic Director Bob Quinn retiring in the spring

After 38 years in high school and collegiate athletics, Naperville North Athletic Director Bob Quinn will retire this spring. Quinn has been a part of multiple state championships across multiple sports at North, and Wheaton Warrenville South.

Find out more about Quinn’s legacy and his retirement as athletic director.

Naperville Heritage Society grant at Naper Settlement

The Naperville Heritage Society has been granted $800,000 in congressional directed spending which will go towards digitizing and preserving archives, artifacts, and records at Naper Settlement.

The allocation, called ‘The Whole History Project: Using Digital Media to Generate Community Conversation’ was championed by Senator Dick Durbin, and will include the history of Naperville and Illinois.

Interactive displays, exhibits, and specialized educational programs will be offered for students and teachers across the state. The project is projected to be completed in 2026.

COD Spring Open House on April 6

The College of DuPage (COD) is hosting a Spring Open House for prospective students on Saturday, April 6 at the college’s Physical Education Center (PEC), 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will feature over 60 program representatives from COD to help students learn about the college’s academic offerings and find potential career paths.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but RSVPs are encouraged. For more information on the Spring Open House, visit the College of DuPage website.

Honoring National Donate Life Month

Mayor Scott Wehrli will make a proclamation on Friday, April 5 at 3 p.m. inside the Council Chambers in honor of National Donate Life Month in April.

April 5 is observed as National Donor Day, which celebrates organ, eye, and tissue donors. At the proclamation, Wehrli will be joined by representatives from Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, Edward Hosptial/Endeavor Health, and local community members who will share their donor stories.

Gift of Hope says that a single person can save up to 8 lives as an organ donor, and heal more than 25 people as a tissue donor. Donors can also restore sight for two people.

Naperville Public Library closed on Sunday 3/31

All three locations of the Naperville Public Library will be closed for Easter on Sunday, March 31.

The libraries will reopen on Monday, April 1.

Weekend weather

Today will include mostly cloudy skies and a high of around 60 degrees, with rain and potential thunderstorms overnight.

Saturday will also be partly cloudy throughout the day, and also a high of 60, before more chance of rain and a drop in temperature on Sunday.

Keep an eye on your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.