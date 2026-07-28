Body of missing man found | Hall of Fame honorees | Autumn program guide

Elmhurst police recover body of missing Naperville man from quarry

The Elmhurst Police Department announced Monday that it has recovered the body of a missing Naperville man after a nearly week-long search.

The department said that public safety personnel found the body of 28-year-old Gabriel De Sagun on Sunday in the water of Elmhurst’s east quarry, by using a drone.

Learn more details about the case.

Storms cause temporary venue closures, class cancellations at COD

The storms that passed through the area yesterday have led to the temporary closures of The Morton Arboretum and Cantigny Park, and some class cancellations at The College of DuPage.

The Morton Arboretum will be closed to the public on Tuesday, July 28, due to a power outage and storm damage cleanup efforts.

Cantigny Park announced that it would also be closed to the public on Tuesday, noting the First Division Museum at Cantigny and Cantigny Golf would also be closed.

The College of DuPage said that due to continued power outages, classes that had been scheduled Tuesday in the Physical Education Center, Culinary and Hospitality Center, and McAninch Arts Center have been canceled. The PEC pool and Chapparal Fitness are also currently closed.

DiBernardo, Krueger, and Wood inducted into Illinois Sports Hall of Fame

A trio of Naperville area athletes was recently inducted into the Illinois Sports Hall of Fame in Springfield.

On Saturday, July 25, 2010 Waubonsie Valley grad Vanessa DiBernardo, 2008 Naperville Central grad Casey Krueger (Short), and 2012 Metea Valley alum Zach Wood were named to the 2026 Hall of Fame Class.

Find out more about what earned each the honor.

Naperville Park District autumn program guide available tomorrow

The Naperville Park District’s online autumn program guide will be available on the district’s website beginning Wednesday, July 29.

It will include information on fall youth basketball registration and family-friendly autumn programs and events, such as hayrides, the Halloween Happening, and the return of the pumpkin smash.

Residents can begin registering for fall programs at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3., with nonresidents able to register starting Thursday, Aug. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Naperville Senior of the Year nominations now open

The Senior Task Force is seeking nominations for its annual Senior of the Year Award.

The award recognizes one male and one female senior for their community service. Only Naperville residents 65 years or older can be nominated for the award. The nominee must have a history of community service. Nominations must be submitted by Monday, Aug. 31.

Recipients of the 2026 award will be honored with a plaque from Mayor Scott Wehrli at the Oct. 6 council meeting.