Bolingbrook shooting update | Benet boys basketball to state | Cadbury Bunny finalist

Bolingbrook shooting update

Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa announced charges against Bryion Montgomery, a 17-year-old from Bolingbrook, after a shooting Sunday night that left three dead and one injured. Police believe he was in a dating relationship with one of the victims.

Authorities have identified two of the victims who were killed in the incident which took place in a home on the 100 block of Lee Lane in Bolingbrook. One was Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman, a 17-year-old girl, and Cartez L. Daniels, a 40-year-old man. The DuPage County Coroner’s Office has yet to identify the third person killed, a juvenile.

Tania Stewart, 34, was hospitalized with gunshot wounds and is in stable condition, according to police. A 14-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy were inside the residence at the time of the shooting but were both unharmed. A $20 million bail was set for Montgomery.

Cryptocurrency fraud update

Federal charges have been filed against Reza Mehraban, 75, of Naperville, who was one of three men charged in a cryptocurrency fraud investigation. The trio was accused of committing fraud with illegal Bitcoin ATMs.

The following charges were filed against Mehraban:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

One count of conspiracy

Eight counts of money laundering

Eight counts of receiving stolen property

33 counts of license requirement violation

Five counts of tampering with records

One count of possessing criminal tools

One count of taxation

Both Mehraban’s home and his son’s Miami residence had search warrants executed on the property.

Benet boys basketball headed to State

Benet Academy boys basketball is heading back to State for the first time since 2016 following a dominant 67-33 victory over Rockford Auburn at the 4A Northern Illinois University supersectional.

The Redwings now hold a 34-1 record and will face New Trier on Friday at 2:30 pm in the State semifinal at the University of Illinois. This is the third State trip for Benet under head coach Gene Heidkamp, who led the Redwings to runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2016.

School board candidate forums

Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 school board candidate forums will be held tonight via Zoom.

The first forum is for IPSD 204 candidates at 6:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Indian Prairie Parents’ Council and the League of Women Voters of Naperville (LWVN). The D203 candidate forum will take place at 8 p.m., and is sponsored by Naperville General Home and School, and the LWVN.

To obtain a Zoom link, register on the LWVN website.

Cadbury Bunny finalist

The Meader family is hoping their Naperville dog Bunny can become a Cadbury USA representative.

Cadbury USA is featuring rescue animals in this year’s competition, and Bunny is the only Chicago-area dog that made it to the top 10.

Cadbury USA allows one vote per day on their website, as ballots will be open until March 14.