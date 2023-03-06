Bolingbrook shooting | Fish fries canceled | NCC women’s wrestling national champs

Suspect detained after 4 shot, 3 fatally, in Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook police say they have detained a suspect in a shooting that left three people dead and one hospitalized on Sunday night.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., the Bolingbrook Police Department responded to the 100 block of Lee Lane in Bolingbrook for a possible home invasion. Once on scene, officers found that three adults and one juvenile had been shot. Bolingbrook police said a woman, a man, and one juvenile female have been pronounced dead. A second woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department at 630-226-8620. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Bolingbrook Crime Stoppers by calling 630-378-4772.

VFW cancels remaining Fish Fries

The Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 announced it will be canceling its remaining Friday night fish fries for the Lenten season.

The organization said in a press release they have had significantly lower numbers in attendance this year than in previous years.

The group thanked those who had attended the first two weeks of the fries, the workers, and Belgio’s Catering who had provided the meals.

IPSD204 hosts first-ever Mental Health Symposium

On Saturday morning, Indian Prairie School District 204 (IPSD204) hosted its first-ever Mental Health Symposium at Metea Valley High School. IPSD204 parents took a survey in the fall, in which 66% of the respondents requested topics surrounding mental health. IPSD204 created this event in response and had a turnout of more than 100 people.

The symposium was meant to help parents become more aware of the potential mental health struggles kids can face and how parents can take a proactive approach.

The event featured a keynote session, which was presented by a panel of local mental health experts and police officers. Attendees then could choose one of five topics from two breakout sessions. The day finished with a mental health resource fair that included organizations from around the community.

Elmwood Elementary School teacher wins Chicago Bears Award

Krissy Vitello, a second-grade teacher at Elmwood Elementary School has won the Chicago Bears Classroom Legends Award. The award is given to educators throughout the Chicagoland area, who go above and beyond for their students. She was surprised with the award at school on Wednesday.

Benet girls basketball second in state

Benet Academy girls basketball’s thrilling run to the State finals came to an end Saturday night in the 4A State championship game against O’Fallon.

After a last-second victory over Geneva in the semifinals, the Redwings erased a 15-point first-half deficit, forcing the game into double overtime. However, the Panthers were able to emerge victorious with a 62-57 victory.

Benet took home its fifth State trophy since 2015, finishing as runner-up.

North Central College women’s wrestling wins National Championship

Traveling to Cedar Rapids for the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships, North Central College grappled its way to a National Championship for the first time in program history. Scoring 198 points, the Cardinals had 15 All-Americans and three individual National Champions.

Find out more about the Cardinals’ run to the championship.